NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2021 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Openings

NIT Meghalaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NIT Meghalaya job vacancy 2021.
NIT Meghalaya Job Notification 2021
NIT Meghalaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
NIT Meghalaya Job Opening
About NIT Meghalaya Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Junior Research Fellow
Posts
01
Location
Meghalaya
Last Date
07/05/2021
Salary
-
Application Fees
N/A
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Junior Research Fellow
Post Graduate Degree (M. Tech. or M.S.) in CSE/ IT/ ECE/ Computer Networks/ Software Engineering and Graduate Degree (B. Tech. or B.E.) in CSE/ IT/ ECE with NET/ GATE qualification or Post Graduate Degree in Basic Sciences (M. Sc. Computer Science or MCA) with GATE/ NET qualification.
Work Experience: Freshers may apply
How to Apply for NIT Meghalaya Job Opening:
Filled in application form (soft copy only) must be sent to "diptendu.sr@nitm.ac.in" email by no later than May 07, 2021. The subject of the email should contain "APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR RESEARCH FELLOW (SERB)". Only shortlisted candidates will be intimated by email for an interview. Shortlisted candidates will be intimated by May 08, 2021.
Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here
Disclaimer: Provided by The Office of the NIT Meghalaya.
