NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2021 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Openings

Filled in application form (soft copy only) must be sent to "diptendu.sr@nitm.ac.in" email by no later than May 07, 2021. The subject of the email should contain "APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR RESEARCH FELLOW (SERB)". Only shortlisted candidates will be intimated by email for an interview. Shortlisted candidates will be intimated by May 08, 2021.

