Tura Polytechnic Recruitment 2021 - Lecturer in Computer Application, Demonstrator, and Storekeeper Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Tura Polytechnic released latest job notification for the recruitment of Lecturer in Computer Application, Demonstrator, and Storekeeper Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Tura Polytechnic job vacancy 2021.

Tura Polytechnic Recruitment 2021

Applications in standard form are invited from candidates who are citizens of India (as defined under Articles 5.8 of the constitution of India) for filling up l(one) vacant post of Lecturer in Computer Application, Demonstrator, and Storekeeper in Tura Polytechnic, Tura on Adhoc basis under regulation 3(f) of MPSC. The last date for submission of the application is 20th May 2021. desirous candidates can check post details, salary etc below





About Tura Polytechnic Job Openings Requirement Details Post Name

Lecturer in Computer Application Demonstrator Storekeeper

No. of Posts

1 1 1

Age Limit

18- 32 years as of 01.01.2021. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years in respect of SC/ST candidates. There is no age limit for candidates who are already in Meghalaya Govt. Service provided they entered within the age limit. 18- 27 years as of 01.01.2021. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years in respect of SC/ST candidates. There is no age limit for candidates who are already in Meghalaya Govt. Service provided they entered within the age limit. 18- 27 years as of 01.01.2021. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years in respect of SC/ST candidates. There is no age limit for candidates who are already in Meghalaya Govt. Service provided they entered within the age limit.

Salary

Level 15 (in the Pay Matrix of the Revised Pay Structure) plus all allowances as admissible. Level 11 (in the Pay Matrix of the Revised Pay Structure) plus all allowances as admissible. Level 5 (in the Pay Matrix of the Revised Pay Structure) plus all allowances as admissible.

Last date 20th May 2021 Job Location Tura, Meghalaya





Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Tura Polytechnic Recruitment 2021





Post name Educational Qualification Lecturer in Computer Application At least 2nd Class B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. Engg. Degree in Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology Course from recognized College/ University/IIT or other recognized Technical Institute offering Engineering Degree Course in Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in teaching. Demonstrator At least 2nd Class Science Degree with Honours in Physics/ Chemistry with subject combination of Physics and Chemistry at Degree level and having at least 1 years of laboratory experience of Physics and Chemistry OR At least 2nd Class Science Degree without Honours with subject combination of Physics and Chemistry at Degree level and having at least 3 years of laboratory experience of Physics and Chemistry Storekeeper At least 2nd Class in HSSLC or equivalent with knowledge of Inventory Software.





How to Apply For Tura Polytechnic Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application along with all supporting documents in standard form to the office of the Director of Higher & Technical Education, Meghalaya, Shillong on or before 20th May 2021.

Selection Procedure for Tura Polytechnic Recruitment 2021

Personal interviews for the above post will be intimated in due course of time. Candidates are hereby instructed to mention their home address clearly along with their mobile/telephone numbers and email id in their application form.





Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Tura Polytechnic, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.