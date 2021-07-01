Meghalaya MHSSP Recruitment 2021 - 02 Project Associate Vacancy, Job Openings

Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project (MHSSP) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate to the Project Director. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project (MHSSP) job vacancy 2021.

Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project (MHSSP) Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Applications from citizens of Meghalaya are urgently required for appointment on contractual basis for filling up the following post as given below for the Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening (MHSS) Project, Meghalaya. Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project (MHSSP) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Associate Vacancy.

Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project (MHSSP) Job Openings

About MHSSP Jobs Requirement Details Post Name Project Associate to the Project Director

No. of Posts 02 posts Job Type Contractual Salary Rs. 45000/- per month

Job location Shillong, Meghalaya

Last date 6th July 2021

Application Fee N/A

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project (MHSSP) Job Vacancy:

Post Name Educational qualification Project Associate to the Project Director Master's degree in Management (MBA) / Social Work / Public Health / Hospital Management / Health Care Management / Health Informatics or any other related disciplines with at least 2 years of continued relevant work experience OR holds a Bachelor degree with at least 5 years of continued related experience in health industry/ administrative and planning position

How to Apply for Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project (MHSSP) Job Openings:

To apply for the above advertised post Qualified and interested candidates can submit their applications electronically through Google Form (Link below) only on or before 5:00pm of the 6 th July 2020, with soft copies of their bio-data, certificates and job experience. Detailed Terms of Reference is available on www.nhmmeghalaya.nic.in

Terms and Conditions:

1. All bio data and testimonials are to be scanned and forwarded in a single PDF file.

2. All applicants are required to fill the Google form as per link below (Mandatory): https://forms.gle/JmkPfmMHrjdvgkVq6





Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project (MHSSP), Shillong regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc





