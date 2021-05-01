NEHU Meghalaya Job Recruitment 2021 -Guest Lecturer in the Department of Tourism and Hotel Management Job Vacancy, Job Openings

North-Eastern Hill University Meghalaya has invited applications from well qualified for the recruitment of Guest Lecturer in the Department of Tourism and Hotel Management, NEHU, Shillong for teaching during even semester 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date confirmed.

NEHU Job Recruitment 2021

NEHU Meghalaya has published a job notification for the recruitment of Guest Lecturer in the Department of Tourism and Hotel Management. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:





NEHU Job Opening Application About NEHU Job Requirement Details Post name Guest Lecturer in the Department of Tourism and Hotel Management No. of Posts 2 Salary The Honorarium would be Rs.1500/- per lecture, subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month. Age Limit Not mentioned Job Location Shillong Last Date May 14,2O21





Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Guest Lecturer vacancy:

i) A Master's degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Tourism / Hospitality / Hotel Management / in allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2oog or 2o!6and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted.

OR

B) The Ph. D degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among the top 5OO in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Liao Tong University (Shanghai).

How to Apply for NEHU Job Opening:

The application along with curriculum vitae and supporting documents should reach the office of the Department of Tourism and Hotel Management, NEHU, Shillong (hard copy or email @ hodthm@nehu.ac.in) on or before May 14,2O21.

Selection Procedure for Guest Lecturer vacancy:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in Personal interview.

The shortlisted candidates will be informed telephonically and through e-mail, as well. The interview can also be held online due to the present COVID situation.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by North-Eastern Hill University, Meghalaya





