NEIGRIHMS Shillong Recruitment 2021 - 54 Senior Resident Doctors Vacancy, Job Openings

NEIGRIHMS released latest job notification for the recruitment of 54 Senior Resident Doctors Job Vacancy in Shillong. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on NEIGRIHMS job vacancy 2021.

NEIGRIHMS Job Recruitment 2021

In view of urgent requirements of Senior Resident Doctors and in the interest of patient care services, the Institute proposes to urgently fill-up the following vacant posts of Senior Resident Doctors (three years tenure). NEIGRIHMS Shillong Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

NEIGRIHMS Shillong Job Opening About NEIGRIHMS Job Requirement Details Post Name Senior Resident Doctors Job Location Shillong, Meghalaya No.of Posts 54 Posts Salary Rs. 67,700 /-Per Month Last Date 09/04/2021 Age Limit 45 years

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident Doctors Posts:

Postgraduate degree or diploma in respective subject recognized by MCI after obtaining a medical qualification included in the Schedule – I & II of the 3rd Schedule of Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in the part – II of the 3rd schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13 (B) of the Act).

Satisfactory completion of the compulsory internship/housemanship in a recognized hospital.

The candidate must be registered with the State Medical Council/Medical Council of India.

Candidates having experience in the respective discipline/subject will be preferred.

How to Apply for NEIGRIHMS Job Opening 2021:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications in prescribed proforma (Annexure-I) along with a scanned copy of their certificates by email to neigrihms.recruitment@gmail.com. The last date for submission of application is 09.04.2021. (Friday) till 5:30 PM.

Address: Mawdiangdiang, Shillong, Meghalaya 793018



Selection Process for Senior Resident Doctors Job Vacancy:

Selection Will be Based either Written Exam/Interview

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by NEIGRIHMS, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.