 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

NEIGRIHMS Shillong Recruitment 2021 - 54 Senior Resident Doctors Vacancy, Job Openings

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) invites candidates for the recruitment of 54 Senior Resident Doctors job vacancies in Meghalaya, Apply Now!

NEIGRIHMS

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 9:52 AM GMT

NEIGRIHMS released latest job notification for the recruitment of 54 Senior Resident Doctors Job Vacancy in Shillong. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on NEIGRIHMS job vacancy 2021.

NEIGRIHMS Job Recruitment 2021

In view of urgent requirements of Senior Resident Doctors and in the interest of patient care services, the Institute proposes to urgently fill-up the following vacant posts of Senior Resident Doctors (three years tenure). NEIGRIHMS Shillong Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

NEIGRIHMS Shillong Job Opening

About NEIGRIHMS Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Senior Resident Doctors

Job Location

Shillong, Meghalaya

No.of Posts

54 Posts

Salary

Rs. 67,700 /-Per Month

Last Date

09/04/2021

Age Limit

45 years

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident Doctors Posts:

Postgraduate degree or diploma in respective subject recognized by MCI after obtaining a medical qualification included in the Schedule – I & II of the 3rd Schedule of Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in the part – II of the 3rd schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13 (B) of the Act).

Satisfactory completion of the compulsory internship/housemanship in a recognized hospital.

The candidate must be registered with the State Medical Council/Medical Council of India.

Candidates having experience in the respective discipline/subject will be preferred.

How to Apply for NEIGRIHMS Job Opening 2021:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications in prescribed proforma (Annexure-I) along with a scanned copy of their certificates by email to neigrihms.recruitment@gmail.com. The last date for submission of application is 09.04.2021. (Friday) till 5:30 PM.

Address: Mawdiangdiang, Shillong, Meghalaya 793018

Selection Process for Senior Resident Doctors Job Vacancy:

Selection Will be Based either Written Exam/Interview

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by NEIGRIHMS, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

City-wise Job Opening

Jobs in Guwahati

Northeast Jobs

Jobs in Kokrajhar

Assam Career

Jobs in Silchar

Jobs in Assam

Jobs in Jorhat

Jobs in Manipur

Jobs in Shillong

Jobs in Meghalaya

Jobs in Imphal

Jobs in Tripura

Jobs in Bongaigaon

Jobs in Agartala

Jobs in Golaghat

Jobs in Kohima

Jobs in Dibrugarh

Jobs in Tezpur


NEIGRIHMS Shillong Recruitment Jobs in NEIGRIHMS Job Vacancy in Shillong Northeast Jobs NEIGRIHMS Job 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X