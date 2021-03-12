 Top
ONGC Recruitment 2021 – 1 Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  12 March 2021 10:44 AM GMT

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited is the largest crude oil and natural gas Maharatna Company in India. It contributes about 75 percent to Indian Domestic Production. ONGC, Agartala invites applicants for engagement in the medical officer post on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply before the closing date.

The ONGC has currently released its official notification for job openings for the posts of Field Medical Officer on a contractual basis for a tenure period up to June 30, 2022. Interested candidates can go through the details to know more about its necessary requirement and eligibility criteria for this post.

About ONGC job application

Requirement details

Post Name

Field Medical Officer

No. of post

1

Job location

Tripura

Application Start date

Immediate

Application End date

15.03.2021

Date of Interview

18.03.2021

Mode

Walk-in

Salary

Rs. 75,000 per month

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer Post vacancy:

Post Name

Field Medical Officer

Educational Qualification

MBBS having valid registration with the statutory council

How to apply for ONGC Job Openings:


Candidates must submit an application in A4-sized format and with duly signed self-attested copies of Qualification, DOB, Registration certificate of the institute, and experience if any. Passport-sized photograph fixed with the application, Caste certificate if applicable, and Photo ID proof. To download the prescribed application, click here. Candidates can email the above-mentioned documents at athawale_b@ongc.co.in with cc to hr-tripura@ongc.co.in

Selection Procedure for Medical Officer Post vacancy:

The Selection Procedure will be based on marks obtained in qualifications and in interviews. Total marks will be 100. A walk-in-interview will be conducted on 18.03.2021.

Advertisement Details: For more information, please click here

Disclaimer: Provided by ONGC.

Jobs in Tripura Field medical officer jobs ONGC Jobs Northeast Jobs 
    Similar Posts
