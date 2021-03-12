ONGC Recruitment 2021 – 1 Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited is the largest crude oil and natural gas Maharatna Company in India. It contributes about 75 percent to Indian Domestic Production. ONGC, Agartala invites applicants for engagement in the medical officer post on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply before the closing date.
ONGC Recruitment 2021
The ONGC has currently released its official notification for job openings for the posts of Field Medical Officer on a contractual basis for a tenure period up to June 30, 2022. Interested candidates can go through the details to know more about its necessary requirement and eligibility criteria for this post.
ONGC Recruitment
About ONGC job application
Requirement details
Post Name
Field Medical Officer
No. of post
1
Job location
Tripura
Application Start date
Immediate
Application End date
15.03.2021
Date of Interview
18.03.2021
Mode
Walk-in
Salary
Rs. 75,000 per month
Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer Post vacancy:
Post Name
Field Medical Officer
Educational Qualification
MBBS having valid registration with the statutory council
Candidates must submit an application in A4-sized format and with duly signed self-attested copies of Qualification, DOB, Registration certificate of the institute, and experience if any. Passport-sized photograph fixed with the application, Caste certificate if applicable, and Photo ID proof. To download the prescribed application, click here. Candidates can email the above-mentioned documents at athawale_b@ongc.co.in with cc to hr-tripura@ongc.co.in
Selection Procedure for Medical Officer Post vacancy:
The Selection Procedure will be based on marks obtained in qualifications and in interviews. Total marks will be 100. A walk-in-interview will be conducted on 18.03.2021.
Advertisement Details: For more information, please click here
Disclaimer: Provided by ONGC.