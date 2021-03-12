ONGC Recruitment 2021 – 1 Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited is the largest crude oil and natural gas Maharatna Company in India. It contributes about 75 percent to Indian Domestic Production. ONGC, Agartala invites applicants for engagement in the medical officer post on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply before the closing date.

ONGC Recruitment 2021

The ONGC has currently released its official notification for job openings for the posts of Field Medical Officer on a contractual basis for a tenure period up to June 30, 2022. Interested candidates can go through the details to know more about its necessary requirement and eligibility criteria for this post.

ONGC Recruitment About ONGC job application Requirement details Post Name Field Medical Officer No. of post 1 Job location Tripura Application Start date Immediate Application End date 15.03.2021 Date of Interview 18.03.2021 Mode Walk-in Salary Rs. 75,000 per month Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer Post vacancy: