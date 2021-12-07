TPSC Recruitment 2022 - Vacancy For The Post Of LD Assistant and Typist

About Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC)

The provision for the constitution of the Public Service Commission was first incorporated under Article 96C of the Government of India Act,1919. Thereafter in 1923 'Lee Commission' was constituted for the purpose of formulating the principles/terms and conditions of the Public Service Commission. Subsequently, as per recommendations of the 'Lee Commission' Federal Public Service Commission was established in India for the first time, on 1st October 1926. Lee Commission also recommended for establishment of the Provincial Public Service Commission its statehood on 21st January 1972 and Tripura Public Service Commission was established on 30th October 1972, under the provisions of Article 315 of the Constitution of India. Sri G.P.Bagchi was the first Chairman and Sri I. K. Roy was the first Member of the Tripura Public Service Commission. The Commission is, at present, located at the old Assembly House of Tripura, at Akhaura Road, Agartala.

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) Job Notification 2021

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) is inviting candidates for the vacant posts of LD Assistant and Typist. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) Job Opening About TPSC Job Requirement Details Post Name LD Assistant and Typist Posts 50 Job Location Tripura Salary As per norms Age Limit 18-40 years as on 15-1-2022 Selection Process Written test, type test Application Fee General - 200 /- SC/ST/PH/BPL -150 /- Mode of Payment: Online Last Date 15-Jan-22 Website tpsc.nic.in

Educational Qualification

As per TPSC official notification candidate should have completed 12th from any of the recognized board or University

Age Relaxation

SC/ ST/ PH Candidates: 5 Years

Steps to apply

First, visit the official website @ tpsc.nic.in

And check for the TPSC Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open LD Assistant and Typist Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

If you are eligible, fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form before the last date (15-Jan-2022) and capture the Application form number/acknowledgment number.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at TPSC official website tpsc.nic.in, Starting from 07-12-2021 to 15-Jan-2022

