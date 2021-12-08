MPSC Recruitment 2021: Homeopathic Physician / Unani Physician Vacancy, Job Openings

About Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC)

The Manipur Public Service Commission is the Constitutional body constituted for recommending candidates for recruitment to various posts of the Government of Manipur (Gazetted posts). It also gives concurrence on the recommendation of Departmental Promotion Committee for appointment to various posts. The Commission also gives concurrence on the framing/ amendment of Recruitment Rules. It also tender advice to the Government Departments on service matters including disciplinary cases.

Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Homeopathic Physician and Unani Physician under Health Department, Manipur. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date declared.

No. of Posts 07 03 Age Limit A candidate shall not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years as on 27th December, 2021. (Upper age limit is relaxable for Government servants appointed under the Government of Manipur to the extent of the period of continuous service put in the post/service and by 5 years for ST candidates and by 3 years for OBC candidates and a government servant who belongs to ST will get the facility admissible to a Government servant in addition to the relaxation admissible to ST candidates). A candidate shall not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years as on 27th December, 2021. (Upper age limit is relaxable for Government servants appointed under the Government of Manipur to the extent of the period of continuous service put in the post/service and by 5 years for ST candidates and by 3 years for OBC candidates and a government servant who belongs to ST will get the facility admissible to a Government servant in addition to the relaxation admissible to ST candidates). Salary Rs. 9,300-34,800/- + Grade Pay Rs. 5,400/-

Last Date 27/12/2021

Job Location Manipur Application Fee N/A Job Type Government

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Manipur Public Service Commision:



Post Name Educational Qualification Homeopathic Physician Eligibility Criteria : i) B.H.M.S. (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery) from a recognized University Institute/ Board or its equivalent as recognized by the Homeopathy Council of India. OR D.H.M.S. (Diploma in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery) of not less than 4(four) years duration from a recognized University Institute/ Board or its equivalent as recognized by the the Homeopathy Council of India and with 2 (two) years' experience in general practice. ii) Enrolment in a State Registration or Central Registration of Homeopathy. Unani Physician i) BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery) from a recognized University/ Institute/ Board or its equivalent recognized by the Central Council of Indian Medicine ii) Completion of Internship.

How To Apply for MPSC Job Openings:

Candidates should apply online for the above posts through the website www.empsconline.gov.in up to 12 AM of 27/12/2021

Selection Procedure for MPSC Job Vacancy:

The selection of the candidates will be based on the interview.

Advertisement Details:

Disclaimer: Provided by Manipur Public Service Commission.