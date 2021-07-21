 Top
Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021 - 16 DEO, IT Consultants Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Meghalaya Police invites candidates for the recruitment of Data Entry Operator, IT Consultants Jobs in Northeast, Apply Now!

Meghalaya Police

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-21T21:18:56+05:30

Meghalaya Police released latest job notification for the recruitment of 16 Data Entry Operator, IT Consultants Jobs in Shillong. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Meghalaya Police job vacancy 2021.

Meghalaya Police Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Applications are invited by Meghalaya Police for the appointment of 1(one) Senior IT Consultant, 2(two) IT Consultants and 14(Fourteen) Data Entry Operators (DEO) on a contractual basis for CCTNS Project. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Meghalaya Police Job Openings

About Meghalaya Police Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Senior IT Consultant

IT Consultants

Data Entry Operator

Posts

01

01

14

Salary

Rs.50,000/- Per Month

Rs.45,000/- Per Month

Data Entry Operator

Age

32 to 35 Years

Last Date

03/08/2021

Application Process

Offline/Online

Location

Shillong, Meghalaya

Application Fees

N/A

Email

cctns.oic-meg@gov.in

Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Data Entry Operator, Consultants Vacancy:

Post Name

Qualifications

Senior IT Consultant

Candidates should have completed M.C.A. or B.E/ B.Tech./ M.Sc. in Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communications from a recognized University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government.

OR

M.B.A. (IT) from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government.

Having working experience for at least 4 (Four) years with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) Project.

IT Consultants

M.C.A. or B.E/B. Tech./M.Sc. in Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communications from a recognized University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government.

OR

M.B.A. (IT) from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government.

Preference will be given to those having 1(one) year post qualification relevant work experience in Government Organizations/ Government Undertakings/ Public Limited/ Private Limited companies.

Data Entry Operator

12th pass with Basic knowledge of Computers.

Minimum Typing speed of 25 Words per minute in English on Computer.

How to Apply for Meghalaya Police Job Opening 2021:

To apply interested and eligible candidates can submit their application in person or by post to CCTNS Cell, HQ Shillong on all working days before 3rd August 2021 between 10 AM and 4 PM. A Scanned copy of the application may also be submitted on or before the due date through email to cctns.oic-meg@gov.in

Address: CCTNS Cell, State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), Secretariat Hills PHQ Shillong. Meghalaya: 793001

Selection Process for Data Entry Operator, Consultants Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview, Skill test

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalaya Police, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

Latest Jobs in Meghalaya: Jobs in Meghalaya, Meghalaya Govt Jobs, Meghalaya Police Jobs, Jobs in Shillong, Meghalaya PSC Recruitment Jobs, Meghalaya Police Jobs, NIT Meghalaya Job Vacancies

