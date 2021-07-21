Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021 - 16 DEO, IT Consultants Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Meghalaya Police released latest job notification for the recruitment of 16 Data Entry Operator, IT Consultants Jobs in Shillong. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Meghalaya Police job vacancy 2021.

Meghalaya Police Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Applications are invited by Meghalaya Police for the appointment of 1(one) Senior IT Consultant, 2(two) IT Consultants and 14(Fourteen) Data Entry Operators (DEO) on a contractual basis for CCTNS Project. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Meghalaya Police Job Openings About Meghalaya Police Job Requirement Details Post Name Senior IT Consultant IT Consultants Data Entry Operator Posts 01 01 14 Salary Rs.50,000/- Per Month Rs.45,000/- Per Month Data Entry Operator Age 32 to 35 Years Last Date 03/08/2021 Application Process Offline/Online Location Shillong, Meghalaya Application Fees N/A Email cctns.oic-meg@gov.in

Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Data Entry Operator, Consultants Vacancy:

Post Name Qualifications Senior IT Consultant Candidates should have completed M.C.A. or B.E/ B.Tech./ M.Sc. in Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communications from a recognized University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government. OR M.B.A. (IT) from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government. Having working experience for at least 4 (Four) years with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) Project. IT Consultants M.C.A. or B.E/B. Tech./M.Sc. in Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communications from a recognized University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government. OR M.B.A. (IT) from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government. Preference will be given to those having 1(one) year post qualification relevant work experience in Government Organizations/ Government Undertakings/ Public Limited/ Private Limited companies. Data Entry Operator 12th pass with Basic knowledge of Computers. Minimum Typing speed of 25 Words per minute in English on Computer.

How to Apply for Meghalaya Police Job Opening 2021:

To apply interested and eligible candidates can submit their application in person or by post to CCTNS Cell, HQ Shillong on all working days before 3rd August 2021 between 10 AM and 4 PM. A Scanned copy of the application may also be submitted on or before the due date through email to cctns.oic-meg@gov.in

Address: CCTNS Cell, State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), Secretariat Hills PHQ Shillong. Meghalaya: 793001

Selection Process for Data Entry Operator, Consultants Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview, Skill test

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here



Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalaya Police, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.