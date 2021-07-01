 Top
Nagaland Forest Management Project Recruitment 2021 - Software Programmer Vacancy, Job Openings

Nagaland Forest Management Project is recruiting for Software Programmer Vacancy. Apply Now.

Nagaland Forest Management Project

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-03T10:55:56+05:30

Nagaland Forest Management Project released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Software Programmer Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Nagaland Forest Management Project job vacancy 2021.

Nagaland Forest Management Project Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Nagaland Forest Management Project has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Software Programmer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Nagaland Forest Management Project Job Openings

About Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Software Programmer

Posts

01

Location

Kohima, Nagaland

Salary

Rs. 45,000/-Per Month

Last Date

09/07/2021

Age

45 years

Application Fees

N/A

Educational Qualification for Nagaland Forest Management Project Job Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Software Programmer

To apply for the post of Software Programmer at Nagaland Forest Management Project the candidate Should have done BE (Computer Science and Engineering)/B. Tech. (CS and IT). MCA.

Work Experience: 0-03 years.

How to Apply for Nagaland Forest Management Project Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility criteria are required to send their CV through email to "dvpd.me-mis@nfmpjica.org" or "om@nfmpjica.org" on or before 9th July 2021.

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Nagaland Forest Management Project

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
