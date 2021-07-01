Nagaland Forest Management Project Recruitment 2021 - Software Programmer Vacancy, Job Openings

Nagaland Forest Management Project released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Software Programmer Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Nagaland Forest Management Project job vacancy 2021.
Nagaland Forest Management Project Job Recruitment Notification 2021
Nagaland Forest Management Project has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Software Programmer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Nagaland Forest Management Project Job Openings
About Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Software Programmer
Posts
01
Location
Kohima, Nagaland
Salary
Rs. 45,000/-Per Month
Last Date
09/07/2021
Age
45 years
Application Fees
N/A
Educational Qualification for Nagaland Forest Management Project Job Vacancy:
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Software Programmer
To apply for the post of Software Programmer at Nagaland Forest Management Project the candidate Should have done BE (Computer Science and Engineering)/B. Tech. (CS and IT). MCA.
Work Experience: 0-03 years.
How to Apply for Nagaland Forest Management Project Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility criteria are required to send their CV through email to "dvpd.me-mis@nfmpjica.org" or "om@nfmpjica.org" on or before 9th July 2021.
Short Advertisement Details: Click Here
