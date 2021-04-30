 Top
NHM Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2021 - 02 Medical Officer Vacancy, Latest Jobs

National Health Mission Arunachal Pradesh invites candidates for the recruitment of 02 Medical Officer jobs in Itanagar, Apply Now!

NHM

Sentinel Digital Desk

  30 April 2021 11:00 AM GMT

National Health Mission Naharlagun released latest job notification for the recruitment of 02 Medical Officer jobs in NHM. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on NHM Arunachal job vacancy 2021.

National Health Mission Naharlagun Job Notification 2021

Application are invited from the citizen of India for filling up the post of Medical Officers at TRIHMS Telemedicine Hub, purely on contract basis under Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre Telemedicine Services-NHM, Naharlagun, Government of Arunachal Pradesh initially for the period up to 31st March 2022.

NHM Arunachal Pradesh Job Opening

About NHM Arunachal Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Medical Officer

No of Posts

02 Posts

Salary

Rs. 50000/- per month

Location

Arunachal Pradesh

Last Date

05/05/2021

Application Fees

N/A

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer Vacancy:

MBBS and registered under Arunachal Pradesh Medical Council / Indian Medical Council Act 1970.

At least 3 years post qualification experience is desirable.

How to Apply for NHM Naharlagun Job Opening 2021:

Willing candidates having requisite qualification including retired Medical Officers (Allopathy) as per Terms of Reference (TOR) mentioned in the website advt. can apply in prescribe application form with self-attested copies of all testimonial and 2 nos of recent passport size photographs and bring it during walk-in-interview.

Address: NHM, Naharlagun

Selection Process for Medical Officer Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Viva-Voce

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by National Health Mission Naharlagun, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

NHM Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment jobs in Itanagar National Health Mission Jobs Northeast Jobs 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
