NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2022 - 03 Technician Vacancy, Job Openings

Senior Secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government recognized board with at least 60% marks

Or

Senior Secondary (10+2) from a Government recognized board with at least 50% marks and ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade.

Or

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and

ITI Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade.

Or

Diploma in Engineering of three year's duration in relevant field from a Government recognized Polytechnic / Institute.

