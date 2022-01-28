Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2022 - 03 Technician Vacancy, Job Openings

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland invites candidates for the recruitment of 03 Technician jobs in Northeast, Apply Now!

NIT Nagaland

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  28 Jan 2022 8:04 AM GMT

About National Institute of Technology Nagaland - National Institute of Technology Nagaland, an Institute of National importance is a higher education technical Institute located at Chumukedima (Dimapur), Nagaland. It is one among the ten newly approved NITs by the Government of India in 2009 under the 11th Five Year Plan and it started functioning from the academic year 2010. Initially, this Institute started its journey under the mentorship of National Institute of Technology Silchar in Assam. It functioned in the campus of NIT Silchar for two years. Land for permanent campus was identified for the Institute during January 2012 and it is located at a hilly terrain area at Chumukedima near Dimapur, Nagaland.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Nagaland released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Technician jobs in Nagaland. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Nagaland job vacancy 2022.

National Institute of Technology Nagaland Job Notification 2022

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Nagaland has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Technician Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Institute of Technology Nagaland Job Openings

About NIT Nagaland Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Technician

Posts

03

Location

Nagaland

Salary

Rs. 21,700 /-Per Month

Last Date

05/02/2022

Age

27 Years

Application Fees

Rs. 500/- (Five Hundred Only) for General/ OBC category

However, SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) candidates are exempted from payment of the prescribed fees

Qualification for Technician Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Technician

Senior Secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government recognized board with at least 60% marks

Or

Senior Secondary (10+2) from a Government recognized board with at least 50% marks and ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade.

Or

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and

ITI Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade.

Or

Diploma in Engineering of three year's duration in relevant field from a Government recognized Polytechnic / Institute.

How to Apply for National Institute of Technology Nagaland Job Openings:

To apply candidates are required to send application form in the prescribed format as available in the Institute's Website. Application form and other details can be downloaded from the website www.nitnagaland.ac.in.

Selection Process for Technician Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Nagaland.

City-wise Job Openings

Jobs in Guwahati

Northeast Jobs

Jobs in Kokrajhar

Assam Career

Jobs in Silchar

Jobs in Assam

Jobs in Jorhat

Jobs in Manipur

Jobs in Shillong

Jobs in Meghalaya

Jobs in Imphal

Jobs in Tripura

Jobs in Bongaigaon

Jobs in Agartala

Jobs in Golaghat

Jobs in Kohima




Categories: Jobs in Rest of NE Jobs 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X