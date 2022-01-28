NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2022 - 03 Technician Vacancy, Job Openings

About National Institute of Technology Nagaland - National Institute of Technology Nagaland, an Institute of National importance is a higher education technical Institute located at Chumukedima (Dimapur), Nagaland. It is one among the ten newly approved NITs by the Government of India in 2009 under the 11th Five Year Plan and it started functioning from the academic year 2010. Initially, this Institute started its journey under the mentorship of National Institute of Technology Silchar in Assam. It functioned in the campus of NIT Silchar for two years. Land for permanent campus was identified for the Institute during January 2012 and it is located at a hilly terrain area at Chumukedima near Dimapur, Nagaland.
National Institute of Technology (NIT), Nagaland released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Technician jobs in Nagaland. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Nagaland job vacancy 2022.
National Institute of Technology Nagaland Job Notification 2022
National Institute of Technology (NIT), Nagaland has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Technician Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
National Institute of Technology Nagaland Job Openings
About NIT Nagaland Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Technician
Posts
03
Location
Nagaland
Salary
Rs. 21,700 /-Per Month
Last Date
05/02/2022
Age
27 Years
Application Fees
Rs. 500/- (Five Hundred Only) for General/ OBC category
However, SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) candidates are exempted from payment of the prescribed fees
Qualification for Technician Vacancy:
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Technician
Senior Secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government recognized board with at least 60% marks
Or
Senior Secondary (10+2) from a Government recognized board with at least 50% marks and ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade.
Or
Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and
ITI Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade.
Or
Diploma in Engineering of three year's duration in relevant field from a Government recognized Polytechnic / Institute.
How to Apply for National Institute of Technology Nagaland Job Openings:
To apply candidates are required to send application form in the prescribed format as available in the Institute's Website. Application form and other details can be downloaded from the website www.nitnagaland.ac.in.
Selection Process for Technician Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Interview
Disclaimer: Provided by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Nagaland.