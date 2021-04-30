NEIGRIHMS Shillong Recruitment 2021 - 01 Consultant Vacancy, Latest Jobs

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences released latest job notification for the recruitment of 01 Consultant (System Analyst) jobs in Meghalaya. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on NEIGRIHMS job vacancy 2021.

NEIGRIHMS Job Notification 2021

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for filling up the following post of CONSULTANT (SYSTEM ANALYST). Eligible/suitable candidates are requested to submit their applications in the prescribed format along with attested copies of certificates & testimonials, two copies of recent passport size photographs. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the test/interview as the Institute deemed fit. Only Indian citizens need to apply.

NEIGRIHMS Shillong Job Opening About NEIGRIHMS Job Requirement Details Post Name Consultant (System Analyst) No of Posts 01 Post Salary Rs. 40,000/- per month Location Shillong, Meghalaya Age Limit Not exceeding 62 years Last Date 31/05/2021 Job Type Contractual

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Consultant Vacancy:

Master's Degree in Computer Application/Computer Science or M.Tech (with specialization in computer Application) or BE/B.Tech in Computer Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Technology of a recognized University or equivalent.

Five years' experience of Electronic Data Processing, out of which at least two years' experience should be in actual programming OR



Degree in Computer Application/Computer Science or Degree in Electronic/Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent.



Seven years' experience of Electronic Data Processing Work, out of which at least three years' experience should be in actual Programming.

How to Apply for NEIGRIHMS Job Opening 2021:

Complete applications enclosed with all certificate /testimonials may be sent in the prescribed proforma to the "Recruitment Cell, Establishment Section - II", North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong - 793018 SUPERSCRIBING "Application for the post of .....'

Selection Process for Consultant Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview.

The candidate who does not fulfill any one of the above conditions will not be allowed to appear in the interview.

The decision of the Institute's authority in respect of selection shall be final and no correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

Canvassing of any kind will be a disqualification.

Institute reserves the right to reject or accept any candidature without assigning any reason thereof

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here



Disclaimer: Provided by NEIGRIHMS, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.







