North Eastern Council Meghalaya Recruitment 2021 - 01 Statistician Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

North Eastern Council Meghalaya released latest job notification for the recruitment of Statistician Jobs in Northeast. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on North Eastern Council Meghalaya job vacancy 2021.

North Eastern Council Meghalaya Job Recruitment Notification 2021

North Eastern Council Secretariat is looking for services of suitable officers for filling up the post of (one) of Statistician on deputation basis as per the provisions of Recruitment Rules. North Eastern Council Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

North Eastern Council Meghalaya Job Openings About NEC Job Requirement Details Post Name Statistician Posts 01 Salary Rs.10,000-325-15,200/-(5th CPC)/ PB-3 Rs.15,600 -39,100 + Grade Pay of Rs.6,600/- (6th CPC) corresponding to Level II of Pay Matrix of the 7th cpc. Age 56 years Last Date 22/08/2021 Location Shillong, Meghalaya Application Process Online/Offline Website http://necouncil.gov.in/vacancy Application Fees N/A Job Type Deputation Basis

Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Statistician Vacancy:

Officers under the Central Government or State Governments or Union Territories Candidates holding analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre or department; or

Candidates possessing the following educational qualifications and experience :

Master's degree in Statistics or Operations Research or Mathematics or Commerce or Economics (with Statistics) of a recognized University or equivalent.

Five year's experience in compilation, analysis and interpretation of statistical data.



How to Apply for NEC Meghalaya Opening 2021:

To apply cadre authorities/Head of Departments are requested to forward applications of eligible and willing candidates whose services can be spared on a deputation basis immediately so as to reach the undersigned within 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News. The details of post, eligibility criteria, job requirement, age limit, qualifications and experience required for the posts are indicated in below. For Application Forms/Curriculum Vitae Proforma and other necessary details, the candidates are advised to visit and download from the NEC Website http://necouncil.gov.in.

Selection Process for Statistician Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here



Disclaimer: Provided by North Eastern Council Meghalaya.

Latest Jobs in Meghalaya: Jobs in Meghalaya, Meghalaya Govt Jobs, Meghalaya Police Jobs, Jobs in Shillong, Meghalaya PSC Recruitment Jobs, Meghalaya Police Jobs, NIT Meghalaya Job Vacancies