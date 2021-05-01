Department of Youth Resources and Sports Recruitment 2021 - Head Coach and Others Vacancy, Job Openings

Department of Youth Resources and Sports, Nagaland released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Head Coach and Others Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, Nagaland job vacancy 2021.
Department of Youth Resources and Sports, Nagaland Job Notification 2021
Department of Youth Resources and Sports, Nagaland has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Head Coach and Others Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
|
Department of Youth Resources and Sports, Nagaland Job Opening
|
About Department of Youth Resources and Sports, Nagaland Job
|
Requirement Details
|
Post Name
|
Head Coach (Archery)
|
Head Coach (Wrestling)
|
Strength & Conditioning Expert
|
Posts
|
01
|
01
|
01
|
Location
|
Nagaland
|
Last Date
|
15/05/2021
|
Salary
|
Rs. 1,00,000-1,50,000/- p.m.
|
Rs. 1,00,000-1,50,000/- p.m.
|
Rs. 60,000-80,000/- p.m.
|
Application Fees
|
N/A
|
Post Name
|
Educational Qualification
|
Head Coach (Archery)
|
1.The candidate should have a diploma in Coaching from SAI/NS NIS or from any other recognized Indian/Foreign University and should have represented India in Olympics/ World Cup/World Championship. Certificate Course from concerned National/ International Federation is a must. Working knowledge of computer is essential. Minimum 10 years of experience in coaching is required. OR
2. Experience in Coaching with Senior/Junior Indian teams or Decoration of Dronacharya/ Arjuna/ Dhyan Chand Award or who have produced medalists in International Competitions. Minimum 10 years of experience in coaching is required. OR
3.Central Government/ State Government/ PSU employees may be allowed to apply for the position. However, the applicable recruitment rules of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) will be applicable for all such postings on deputation. OR
4. Permanent employees of Sports Authority of India (SAI).
|
Head Coach (Wrestling)
|
1.The candidate should have a diploma in Coaching from SAI/NS NIS or from any other recognized Indian/Foreign University and should have represented India in Olympics/ World Cup/World Championship. Certificate Course from concerned National/ International Federation is a must. Working knowledge of computer is essential. Minimum 10 years of experience in coaching is required. OR
2. Experience in Coaching with Senior/Junior Indian teams or Decoration of Dronacharya/ Arjuna/ Dhyan Chand Award or who have produced medalists in International Competitions. Minimum 10 years of experience in coaching is required. OR
3. Central Government/ State Government/ PSU employees may be allowed to apply for the position. However, the applicable recruitment rules of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) will be applicable for all such postings on deputation. OR
4. Permanent employees of Sports Authority of India (SAI).
|
Strength & Conditioning Expert
|
1.Bachelors or Masters in Sports and Exercise Science/Sports Science/Sports Coaching. OR
2.Any Graduation with ASCA Level-1 or above/CSCS/UK SCA accredited coach/Diploma in fitness training/Certificate course in Fitness Training from Government Institution.
How to Apply for Department of Youth Resources and Sports, Nagaland Job Opening:
Eligible candidates are required to send their applications through email to "KISCEKOHIMA@gmail.com" on or before 15th May 2021 at 4:00 PM. The shortlisted candidates will be selected through an appropriate mode of selection or as and when decided by the Authority.
Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here
Disclaimer: Provided by The Office of the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, Nagaland.
City-wise Job Opening in Assam & Northeast