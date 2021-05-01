Department of Youth Resources and Sports Recruitment 2021 - Head Coach and Others Vacancy, Job Openings

1.The candidate should have a diploma in Coaching from SAI/NS NIS or from any other recognized Indian/Foreign University and should have represented India in Olympics/ World Cup/World Championship. Certificate Course from concerned National/ International Federation is a must. Working knowledge of computer is essential. Minimum 10 years of experience in coaching is required. OR

2. Experience in Coaching with Senior/Junior Indian teams or Decoration of Dronacharya/ Arjuna/ Dhyan Chand Award or who have produced medalists in International Competitions. Minimum 10 years of experience in coaching is required. OR

3.Central Government/ State Government/ PSU employees may be allowed to apply for the position. However, the applicable recruitment rules of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) will be applicable for all such postings on deputation. OR

4. Permanent employees of Sports Authority of India (SAI).