Government of Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2021 - Medical Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Government of Arunachal Pradesh invites candidates for the recruitment of - Medical OfficerVacancy, Apply Now!

Government of Arunachal Pradesh

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  1 May 2021 11:23 AM GMT

Government of Arunachal Pradesh released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Medical Officer Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Government of Arunachal Pradesh job vacancy 2021.

Government of Arunachal Pradesh Job Notification 2021

Government of Arunachal Pradesh has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Medical Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Government of Arunachal Pradesh Job Opening

About Government of Arunachal Pradesh Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Medical Officer

Posts

01

Location

Nagaland

Last Date

05/05/2021

Salary

Rs. 50,000/- p.m.

Application Fees

N/A

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Medical Officer

1.MBBS and registered under A.P Medical Council/ Indian Medical Council Act 1970.

2. Desirable: At least 3 years post qualification experience.

How to Apply for Government of Arunachal Pradesh Job Opening:

Interested candidates are required to appear in the Walk-in-Interview to be held on 5th May 2021 at 10 am in the "Conference Hall, Directorate of Health Service". Candidates are also required to bring the prescribed application form along with self-attested copies of testimonials as well as original documents and 2 nos of recent passport size photographs at the time of the interview. Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Viva-Voce.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by The Office of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

