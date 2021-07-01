 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

NIT Sikkim Recruitment 2021 - Faculty Position in Various Disciplines Vacancy, Job Openings

National Institute of Technology Sikkim is recruiting for Faculty Position in Various Disciplines Vacancy. Apply Now.

NIT Sikkim

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-03T11:15:51+05:30

National Institute of Technology Sikkim released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Faculty Position in Various Disciplines Vacancies. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Technology Sikkim job vacancy 2021.

National Institute of Technology Sikkim Job Recruitment Notification 2021

National Institute of Technology Sikkim has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Faculty Position in Various Disciplines Vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Institute of Technology Sikkim Job Openings

About Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Faculty Position in Various Disciplines

Posts

04

Location

Ravangla, Sikkim

Salary

Not Mentioned

Last Date

16/07/2021

Age

No age limit

Application Fees

N/A

Educational Qualification for National Institute of Technology Sikkim Job Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Faculty Position in Various Disciplines

To apply for the post of Faculty Position in Various Disciplines at National Institute of Technology Sikkim the candidate Should be First class or equivalent in B. Tech. and M. Tech. (preference will be given to Ph.D. or Ph.D. submitted candidates).

How to Apply for National Institute of Technology Sikkim Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility criteria are required to apply online through the Official Website on or before 16th July 2021. All the shortlisted candidates are required to appear for the presentation and interview. The candidates shortlisted for the interview are required to bring their original certificate and other necessary documents at the time of interview.

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Disclaimer: National Institute of Technology Sikkim

City-wise Job Opening in Assam & Northeast India

Jobs in Guwahati

Northeast Jobs

Jobs in Kokrajhar

Assam Career

Jobs in Silchar

Jobs in Assam

Jobs in Jorhat

Jobs in Manipur

Jobs in Shillong

Jobs in Meghalaya

Jobs in Imphal

Jobs in Tripura

Jobs in Bongaigaon

Jobs in Agartala

Jobs in Golaghat

Jobs in Kohima

Latest Assam Job Openings:
Jobs in Jorhat, Assistant Professor Jobs in Assam, Assam Agriculture Jobs, College Jobs in Assam, Jobs in Assam Agriculture Department, Assam Agriculture Assam Career, Assam Govt Jobs for 12th Pass, Assam Govt Jobs, SSC Assam Career
Tags: NIT Sikkim NIT Sikkim Recruitment Faculty Position in Various Disciplines Vacancy Job Openings Jobs in Sikkim Jobs in Northeast Jobs in Ravangla 
Categories: Jobs in Rest of NE Jobs Northeast Jobs 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X