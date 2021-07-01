NIT Sikkim Recruitment 2021 - Faculty Position in Various Disciplines Vacancy, Job Openings

National Institute of Technology Sikkim released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Faculty Position in Various Disciplines Vacancies. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Technology Sikkim job vacancy 2021.
National Institute of Technology Sikkim Job Recruitment Notification 2021
National Institute of Technology Sikkim has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Faculty Position in Various Disciplines Vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
National Institute of Technology Sikkim Job Openings
About Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Faculty Position in Various Disciplines
Posts
04
Location
Ravangla, Sikkim
Salary
Not Mentioned
Last Date
16/07/2021
Age
No age limit
Application Fees
N/A
Educational Qualification for National Institute of Technology Sikkim Job Vacancy:
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Faculty Position in Various Disciplines
To apply for the post of Faculty Position in Various Disciplines at National Institute of Technology Sikkim the candidate Should be First class or equivalent in B. Tech. and M. Tech. (preference will be given to Ph.D. or Ph.D. submitted candidates).
How to Apply for National Institute of Technology Sikkim Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility criteria are required to apply online through the Official Website on or before 16th July 2021. All the shortlisted candidates are required to appear for the presentation and interview. The candidates shortlisted for the interview are required to bring their original certificate and other necessary documents at the time of interview.
Short Advertisement Details: Click Here
