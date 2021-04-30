 Top
SSTRB East Sikkim Recruitment 2021 - 30 Principal Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Sikkim State Teachers’ Recruitment Board invites candidates for the recruitment of 30 Principal jobs in Gangtok, Apply Now!

SSTRB East Sikkim

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  30 April 2021 10:04 AM GMT

Sikkim State Teachers' Recruitment Board released latest job notification for the recruitment of 30 Principal jobs in Sikkim. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on SSTRB job vacancy 2021.

SSTRB Job Notification 2021

Reference Notice inviting applications from In-service eligible Post Graduate Teachers and Headmasters/Headmistresses of Secondary Schools serving in the Government Schools of Sikkim for filling up the posts of Principals, following addendum are issued:

Sikkim State Teachers' Recruitment Board Job Opening

About SSTRB Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Principal

No of Posts

30 Posts

Age

No age bar

Location

Gangtok, Sikkim

Last Date

13/05/2021

Application Fees

N/A

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Principal Vacancy:

Post Name

Qualifications/ Experience

Principal

PGT

Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a recognized University

B Ed degree from an institute recognized by the NCTE

Eleven (11) years of uninterrupted regular service as a Post Graduate Teacher as on March 31, 2021

HM, Secondary School

Post Graduate Degree in any subject from recognized University

B Ed degree from an institute recognized by the NCTE

Five (05) years of regular service as Headmaster /

Headmistress of Secondary School as on March 31, 2021

How to Apply for SSTRB Job Opening 2021:

Applicants are also required to upload the documents mentioned in Memo No. 38/SSTRB/ADM Dated 12/04/2021 in the link given in the website latest by May 13, 2021.

Applicants who have already submitted the online forms are also instructed to visit the website and upload the required documents online through the link provided till May 13, 2021, 4:30 pm.

Kindly visit the website www.sikkimhrdd.org for the application form and uploading the documents.

Educational and professional qualifications and syllabus for the examination to the post of Principal shall remain the same as per the Memo No. 38/SSTRB/ADM Dated 12/04/2021

Address: Upper Syari, Gangtok, East Sikkim

Selection Process for Principal Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Sikkim State Teachers' Recruitment Board, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

Sikkim State Teachers’ Recruitment Board jobs in Gangtok SSTRB East Sikkim Recruitment 
