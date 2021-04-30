SSTRB East Sikkim Recruitment 2021 - 30 Principal Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Sikkim State Teachers' Recruitment Board released latest job notification for the recruitment of 30 Principal jobs in Sikkim. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on SSTRB job vacancy 2021.

SSTRB Job Notification 2021

Reference Notice inviting applications from In-service eligible Post Graduate Teachers and Headmasters/Headmistresses of Secondary Schools serving in the Government Schools of Sikkim for filling up the posts of Principals, following addendum are issued:

Sikkim State Teachers' Recruitment Board Job Opening About SSTRB Job Requirement Details Post Name Principal No of Posts 30 Posts Age No age bar Location Gangtok, Sikkim Last Date 13/05/2021 Application Fees N/A Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Principal Vacancy:

Post Name Qualifications/ Experience Principal PGT

Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a recognized University B Ed degree from an institute recognized by the NCTE

Eleven (11) years of uninterrupted regular service as a Post Graduate Teacher as on March 31, 2021 HM, Secondary School Post Graduate Degree in any subject from recognized University B Ed degree from an institute recognized by the NCTE

Five (05) years of regular service as Headmaster /

Headmistress of Secondary School as on March 31, 2021