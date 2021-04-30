SSTRB East Sikkim Recruitment 2021 - 30 Principal Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Sikkim State Teachers' Recruitment Board released latest job notification for the recruitment of 30 Principal jobs in Sikkim. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on SSTRB job vacancy 2021.
SSTRB Job Notification 2021
Reference Notice inviting applications from In-service eligible Post Graduate Teachers and Headmasters/Headmistresses of Secondary Schools serving in the Government Schools of Sikkim for filling up the posts of Principals, following addendum are issued:
Sikkim State Teachers' Recruitment Board Job Opening
About SSTRB Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Principal
No of Posts
30 Posts
Age
No age bar
Location
Gangtok, Sikkim
Last Date
13/05/2021
Application Fees
N/A
Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Principal Vacancy:
Post Name
Qualifications/ Experience
Principal
PGT
Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a recognized University
B Ed degree from an institute recognized by the NCTE
Eleven (11) years of uninterrupted regular service as a Post Graduate Teacher as on March 31, 2021
HM, Secondary School
Post Graduate Degree in any subject from recognized University
B Ed degree from an institute recognized by the NCTE
Five (05) years of regular service as Headmaster /
Headmistress of Secondary School as on March 31, 2021
How to Apply for SSTRB Job Opening 2021:
Applicants are also required to upload the documents mentioned in Memo No. 38/SSTRB/ADM Dated 12/04/2021 in the link given in the website latest by May 13, 2021.
Applicants who have already submitted the online forms are also instructed to visit the website and upload the required documents online through the link provided till May 13, 2021, 4:30 pm.
Kindly visit the website www.sikkimhrdd.org for the application form and uploading the documents.
Educational and professional qualifications and syllabus for the examination to the post of Principal shall remain the same as per the Memo No. 38/SSTRB/ADM Dated 12/04/2021
Address: Upper Syari, Gangtok, East Sikkim
Selection Process for Principal Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Interview
Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here
Disclaimer: Provided by Sikkim State Teachers' Recruitment Board, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.
