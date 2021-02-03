District Magistrate & Collector Unakoti Recruitment 2021 - 9 Assistant Public Prosecutor Vacancy, Job Openings

The District Magistrate And Collector Unakoti have invited applicants from highly motivated and dynamic candidates for the recruitment of 9 Assistant Public Prosecutor vacancies on a permanent basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply before the last date. ﻿

Application is welcomed from rehearsing advocates for the arrangement of 9 (nine) nos Assistant Public Prosecutors (For the Court of Judicial and Executive Magistrates inside the Unakoti District). The competitor should have a Degree in Law from a perceived University and be enlisted as a promoter with the Bar Council of Tripura. Uprightness and expert proficiency testament.

How to Apply for DMC Unakoti Job Opening:

The competitor should present an ink marked unique application by 5.30 p.m of eighth February 2021 according to the organisation given beneath alongside one authenticated duplicate of tributes/archives routed to the undersigned. No application will be gotten after 5.30 p.m on eighth February 2021. The up-and-comer ought to likewise create unique records/tributes at the hour of the meeting before the board of trustees.

The date, setting, and season of the meeting will be suggested later on. Chairman, Interview Board claims all authority to drop or reject the application without appointing any explanation thereof. No. TA/DA will be paid to the contender for showing up at the meeting.

Selection Procedure for Unakoti Assistant Public Prosecutor:

Selection will be based on either written exam/interview and will be published at Notice Board of respective The District Magistrate And Collector Unakoti as per the guidelines



DMC Postal Address:

The District Magistrate and Collector,

Kailashahar, Unakoti Tripura,

799282

E-mail: dmunakoti-tr@nic.in

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

The District Magistrate And Collector Unakoti

