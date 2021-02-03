 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

District Magistrate & Collector Unakoti Recruitment 2021 - 9 Assistant Public Prosecutor Vacancy, Job Openings

DMC Unakoti has notified for the recruitment of 9 Assistant Public Prosecutor Vacancies. Apply Now!

District Magistrate & Collector Unakoti Recruitment 2021 - 9 Assistant Public Prosecutor Vacancy, Job Openings

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Feb 2021 1:41 PM GMT

The District Magistrate And Collector Unakoti have invited applicants from highly motivated and dynamic candidates for the recruitment of 9 Assistant Public Prosecutor vacancies on a permanent basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply before the last date. ﻿

District Magistrate & Collector Unakoti Job Recruitment

The District Magistrate And Collector Unakoti has released a job notification for the recruitment of 9 Assistant Public Prosecutor vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Office of District Magistrate Unakoti Job Opening

About DMC Job

Requirement details

Post name

Assistant Public Prosecutor

No. of posts

9

Job Location

Unakoti

Age Limit

18 to 40 years

Last date to apply

08/02/2021

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Public Prosecutor:

Application is welcomed from rehearsing advocates for the arrangement of 9 (nine) nos Assistant Public Prosecutors (For the Court of Judicial and Executive Magistrates inside the Unakoti District). The competitor should have a Degree in Law from a perceived University and be enlisted as a promoter with the Bar Council of Tripura. Uprightness and expert proficiency testament.

How to Apply for DMC Unakoti Job Opening:

The competitor should present an ink marked unique application by 5.30 p.m of eighth February 2021 according to the organisation given beneath alongside one authenticated duplicate of tributes/archives routed to the undersigned. No application will be gotten after 5.30 p.m on eighth February 2021. The up-and-comer ought to likewise create unique records/tributes at the hour of the meeting before the board of trustees.

The date, setting, and season of the meeting will be suggested later on. Chairman, Interview Board claims all authority to drop or reject the application without appointing any explanation thereof. No. TA/DA will be paid to the contender for showing up at the meeting.

Selection Procedure for Unakoti Assistant Public Prosecutor:

Selection will be based on either written exam/interview and will be published at Notice Board of respective The District Magistrate And Collector Unakoti as per the guidelines

DMC Postal Address:

The District Magistrate and Collector,

Kailashahar, Unakoti Tripura,

799282

E-mail: dmunakoti-tr@nic.in

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by The District Magistrate And Collector Unakoti

City-wise Job Opening
Jobs in GuwahatiNortheast Jobs
Jobs in KokrajharAssam Career
Jobs in SilcharJobs in Assam
Jobs in JorhatJobs in Manipur
Jobs in ShillongJobs in Meghalaya
Jobs in ImphalJobs in Tripura
Jobs in BongaigaonJobs in Agartala
Jobs in GolaghatJobs in Kohima
Jobs in DibrugarhJobs in Tezpur

Jobs in Tripura public prosecutor job recruitment Jobs in Unakoti District Magistrate & Collector Office Jobs District Magistrate & Collector Vacancy Assistant Public Prosecutor in Tripura 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X