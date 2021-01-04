TTAADC Tripura Job Recruitment - 6 Tutor Vacancy, Job Opening

Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has invited applications from qualified candidates for the recruitment of Tutor vacancy on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed.
TTAADC Tripura Job Recruitment
Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 6 Tutor vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:
|
TTAADC Job Opening Application
|About TTAADC Job
|Requirement Details
|
Post Name
|
Tutor
|
No of posts
|
6
|
Last date to Apply
|
7/01/2021
|
Job location
|
Tripura
|
Salary
|
INR.- 160.00/- Per Day
Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Tutor Vacancy:
To be suitable for the advertised post of Tutor in TTAADC, candidates must possess Master Degree with 55% marks in relevant or allied subject.
How to Apply for TTAADC Job Opening:
Applicants having the requisite qualifications given above are advised to submit their application form. Along with their form, he/she enclose their all the requisite documents of qualification, experience certificate, date of birth, age and latest passport size photographs etc to given address stated below:
Address: Office of HM Khumpui Academy, Khumulwng latest by 7/1/21.
A walk in interview is scheduled to be on 11/01/21.
Selection Procedure for Tutor:
The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in interview.
Advertisement details: To know more information, Click here
Disclaimer: Provided by Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).