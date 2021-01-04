TTAADC Tripura Job Recruitment - 6 Tutor Vacancy, Job Opening

Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has invited applications from qualified candidates for the recruitment of Tutor vacancy on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed.

TTAADC Tripura Job Recruitment

Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 6 Tutor vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

TTAADC Job Opening Application About TTAADC Job Requirement Details Post Name Tutor No of posts 6 Last date to Apply 7/01/2021 Job location Tripura Salary INR.- 160.00/- Per Day

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Tutor Vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Tutor in TTAADC, candidates must possess Master Degree with 55% marks in relevant or allied subject.

How to Apply for TTAADC Job Opening:

Applicants having the requisite qualifications given above are advised to submit their application form. Along with their form, he/she enclose their all the requisite documents of qualification, experience certificate, date of birth, age and latest passport size photographs etc to given address stated below:

Address: Office of HM Khumpui Academy, Khumulwng latest by 7/1/21.

A walk in interview is scheduled to be on 11/01/21.

Selection Procedure for Tutor:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in interview.

Advertisement details: To know more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).