ACTREC Job Recruitment- 1 Medical Officer vacancy, Latest job opening

Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Medical Officer through walk in interview on a contractual basis for 06 month. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed
ACTREC Job Recruitment
ACTREC has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Medical Officer vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:
|
ACTREC Recruitment
|
About ACTREC job application
|
Requirement Details
|
Post Name
|
Medical Officer
|
No of posts
|
1
|
Walk in interview date
|
4th January, 2021
|
Job location
|
Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
Age Limit
|
No age limit
|
Salary
|
Rs. 65,000-80,000/- p.m.
Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer vacancy:
To be suitable for the advertised post of Medical Officer in ACTREC, candidates should have qualified MBBS. Freshers may as well apply for the position.
How to apply for ACTREC job opening:
Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their CV through email to mail@actrec.gov.in.
Selection Procedure for Medical Officer:
Candidates shall appear for a walk interview on Tuesday, 5th January 2021 at the given address below :
3rd floor Khanolkar Shodhika, TMC-ACTREC, Sec-22, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai- 410210.
At the time of interview, candidates should bring CV and original/attested copies of all certificates and testimonials. Reporting Time of the interview is 11:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M.
Advertisement details: For more information, Click here
Disclaimer: Provided by Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer, Maharashtra.