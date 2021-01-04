ACTREC Job Recruitment- 1 Medical Officer vacancy, Latest job opening

Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Medical Officer through walk in interview on a contractual basis for 06 month. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

ACTREC Job Recruitment

ACTREC has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Medical Officer vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

ACTREC Recruitment About ACTREC job application Requirement Details Post Name Medical Officer No of posts 1 Walk in interview date 4th January, 2021 Job location Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra Age Limit No age limit Salary Rs. 65,000-80,000/- p.m.

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Medical Officer in ACTREC, candidates should have qualified MBBS. Freshers may as well apply for the position.

How to apply for ACTREC job opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their CV through email to mail@actrec.gov.in.

Selection Procedure for Medical Officer:

Candidates shall appear for a walk interview on Tuesday, 5th January 2021 at the given address below :

3rd floor Khanolkar Shodhika, TMC-ACTREC, Sec-22, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai- 410210.

At the time of interview, candidates should bring CV and original/attested copies of all certificates and testimonials. Reporting Time of the interview is 11:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M.

