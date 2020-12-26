ASTEC Job Recruitment 2020 - 1 Media Fellowship Vacancy, Job opening

Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) has published a job notification for the vacant post of Media Fellowship on Climate Change Reporting. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

ASTEC Job Recruitment 2020

ASTEC has recently released a notification for the recruitment of 1 Media Fellowship on Climate Change Reporting. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

ASTEC Job Application Opening 2020 About ASTEC Job Requirement Details Post Name Media Fellowship on Climate Change Reporting No of posts 1 Job Location Guwahati, Assam Last date to apply 06th January 2021 Salary Rs.15,000/- per month

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Media Fellowship vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Media Fellowship in ASTEC, candidates should be working Journalist in any recognised and reputed publishing or media house in or of Assam with graduation in any discipline.

How to apply for ASTEC job opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to send their application addressing "the Director, Assam Science Technology and Environment Council, Bigyan Bhawan, GS Road, Guwahati-781005", latest by 5.00 pm 6th January 2021. Along with the application form, he/she enclose a synopsis of the proposed work (within 500 words)either by post or e-mail to climatecell.astec@gmail.com.

Selection Procedure of Media Fellowship:

Candidates who are shortlisted will be called for an interview. The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of their performance in interview.

