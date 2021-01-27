BARC Job recruitment 2021 - 160 Stipendiary Trainees other Vacancies, Job Openings

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released a notification for the recruitment of 160 posts. Posts of Stipendiary Trainees are available. Desirable candidates can apply before the last date confirm.



BARC Job opening 2021

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre(BARC)has notified at their official website for the recruitment of 160 posts of Stipendiary Trainees, Technicians . Aspiring candidates can go through the details mentioned below before filling up the applications:

BARC Recruitment 2021 About BARC Job Requirements details Name of the posts Stipendiary TraineeCategory-II(Group c) Stipendiary Trainee Category-I (Group B) Technician/C (Boiler Operator) Technician/B (Painter) No. of posts 106 50 03 01 Age limit 18-22years 18-24years 18-25years 18-25years Salary For 1st year - ₹ 10500/- per month, For 2nd year - ₹ 12500/- per month For 1st year - ₹ 16000/- per month, For 2nd year - ₹ 18000/- per month Level 4 ₹ 25500 Entry Pay Level 3 ₹ 21700 Entry Pay Job Location All India Last Date 31/01/2021



Educational Qualification for Posts:



Name of the posts Qualification Stipendiary Trainee Category-I (1) For Engineering Disciplines - Diploma in relevant engineering discipline. (2) For Chemistry - B.Sc. degree in Chemistry discipline. Stipendiary Trainee Category-II (1) For Plant Operator: HSc in Science stream (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths subjects) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate. (2) For Other disciplines: SSC (with Science and Maths) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate PLUS ITI trade certificate. Technician/C (Boiler Operator) SSC + I Class Boiler Attendant's Certificate granted by Government Board of any State or Union Territory. Technician/B (Painter) SSC (with Science and Maths) with a minimum 60 % marks in aggregate PLUS ITI trade certificate in Painter.

How to Apply for BARC Job Opening 2021:

Interested and eligible candidates who are willing to fill up the applications can visit the official website online portal of BARC and fill up the applications without failing the last date.

BARC Clerk Job Selection Procedure:

Selection of the desirable candidates will be done on the basis of their performance of Preliminary Test ,Advanced Test and Skills Test.

