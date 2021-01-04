Bodoland University Job Recruitment- 1 Assistant Professor vacancy, job opening

Bodoland University has invited applications from qualified candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Professor vacancy on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

Bodoland University Job Recruitment

Bodoland University has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Assistant Professor vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Bodoland University Recruitment About Bodoland University job application Requirement Details Post Name Assistant Professor No of posts 1 Last date to Apply 9th January, 2021 Job location Kokrajhar Age Limit 38 years Salary Rs. 57,700 - Rs. 1,82,400/-Per Month

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Professor vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Assistant Professor in Bodoland University, candidates should have Masters Degree with 55% marks in concerned/ allied subject. He/She should have cleared NET/ SET/SLET

How to apply for Bodoland University job opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to to submit their detailed Bio-Data on a plain paper stating Name, Father Name, Qualification, Experience, age, Caste, email, phone no etc. Along with the biodata, he/she should enclose photo copies of all requisite documents as qualification, experience, age and one photo to given address mentioned below on latest by 09-01-2021 .

Registrar, Bodoland University, P.O Rangalikhata (Debargaon), District Kokrajhar (Assam) 783370.

On top of the envelope, candidates must write the name of the post.

Selection Procedure for Assistant Professor:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Bodoland University .