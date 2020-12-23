 Top
BridYC Job Recruitment 2020- 1 Web Developer vacancy, Latest job opening

  |  23 Dec 2020 9:55 AM GMT

BridYC a new startup in Guwahati has invited applications from qualified candidates for the vacant post of Web Developer (Front-end). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

BridYC Guwahati has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Web Developer (Front-end) vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

BridYC Opening 2020

About BridYC Job Application

Requirement Details

Post Name

Web developer

No of posts

1

Job Location

Guwahati, Assam

Last date to apply

10th January.

Age limit

22-25 years

Salary

2000-3000 /- monthly.

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Web developer:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Web developer in BridYC , candidates must have qualified B.Tech, BCA, MCA, B.Sci, in Computer Science.

How to apply for BridYC job opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their resume through mail in info@bridyc.com.

Disclaimer: Provided by BridYC, Guwahati.


Sentinel Digital Desk
