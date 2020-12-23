BridYC Job Recruitment 2020- 1 Web Developer vacancy, Latest job opening

BridYC a new startup in Guwahati has invited applications from qualified candidates for the vacant post of Web Developer (Front-end). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed
BridYC Job Recruitment 2020
BridYC Guwahati has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Web Developer (Front-end) vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:
|
BridYC Opening 2020
|
About BridYC Job Application
|
Requirement Details
|
Post Name
|
Web developer
|
No of posts
|
1
|
Job Location
|
Guwahati, Assam
|
Last date to apply
|
10th January.
|
Age limit
|
22-25 years
|
Salary
|
2000-3000 /- monthly.
Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Web developer:
To be suitable for the advertised post of Web developer in BridYC , candidates must have qualified B.Tech, BCA, MCA, B.Sci, in Computer Science.
How to apply for BridYC job opening:
Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their resume through mail in info@bridyc.com.
Disclaimer: Provided by BridYC, Guwahati.