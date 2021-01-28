 Top
CAG New DelhI has notified for the recruitment of 10811 Accountants and Auditor vacancies. Apply now!

CAG Job Recruitment 2021 - 10811 Accountants & Auditor Vacancies, Job Openings

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  28 Jan 2021 7:38 AM GMT

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), New Delh has invited applications from dynamic candidates for the recruitment of Auditor/Accountant vacant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various posts before the last date confirmed.

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), New DelhI has published a job notification for the recruitment of 10811 vacancies out of which 4402 vacancies are for Accountants and 6409 others are for Auditor Posts. . Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

About CAG Recruitment

Requirement Details

Post Name

Accountants

Auditor

No of Posts

4402

6409

Last Date to Apply

19 February, 2021

Age limit

18-27 years

Salary

Rs 29,200- 92,300

State-wise Number of Posts in CAG, Vacancy Details:

State

Auditor

Accounts

Andhra Pradesh (AP)

144

120

Arunachal Pradesh

29

24

Assam

106

180

Bihar

180

174

Chhattisgarh

139

102

Delhi

513

Nil

Goa

29

Nil

Gujarat

225

180

Haryana

117

137

Himachal Pradesh

97

120

Jammu & Kashmir

132

150

Jharkhand

125

108

Karnataka

242

246

Kerala

208

384

Madhya Pradesh

251

269

Maharashtra

277

336

Manipur

27

60

Meghalaya

26

54

Mizoram

20

36

Nagaland

23

30

Odissa

179

240

Punjab

208

168

Rajasthan

234

144

Sikkim

16

18

Tamil Nadu

306

288

Telangana

220

132

Tripura

34

54

Uttrakhand

70

90

Uttar Pradesh

289

330

West Bengal

430

228

Commercial Audit Offices

486

Nil

Railway Audit Offices

427

Nil

Defence Audit Offices

255

Nil

P&T Audit Offices

303

Nil

Regional Training Offices

42

Nil

Total

6409

4402

Total no. Of vacancies

6409+4402

10811

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for the posts:

To be suitable for the advertised posts, candidates should possess bachelors degree from a recognised university.. They must have proficiency in the relevant local language..

How to Apply for CAG Job Opening:

Applicants who are willing to apply for the vacant posts are advised to submit their applications by speed post to the address mentioned below:

Address: Shri V S Venkatanathan, Asstt. C &AG (N), O/o the C&AG of India, 9, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi- 110124 latest by 19 February 2021. Candidates can check details in the above hyperlinks.

Selection Procedure for CAG Accountants & Auditor Vacancies:

The selection of candidates shall direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation or absorption.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), New Delhi

CAG Job recruitment Comptroller and Auditor General of India CAG New Delhi CAG Recruitment 
