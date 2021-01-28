CAG Job Recruitment 2021 - 10811 Accountants & Auditor Vacancies, Job Openings

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), New Delh has invited applications from dynamic candidates for the recruitment of Auditor/Accountant vacant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various posts before the last date confirmed.

CAG India Job Recruitment 2021

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), New DelhI has published a job notification for the recruitment of 10811 vacancies out of which 4402 vacancies are for Accountants and 6409 others are for Auditor Posts. . Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Controller & Auditor General Job Openings About CAG Recruitment Requirement Details Post Name Accountants Auditor No of Posts 4402 6409 Last Date to Apply 19 February, 2021 Age limit 18-27 years Salary Rs 29,200- 92,300

State-wise Number of Posts in CAG, Vacancy Details:

State Auditor Accounts Andhra Pradesh (AP) 144 120 Arunachal Pradesh 29 24 Assam 106 180 Bihar 180 174 Chhattisgarh 139 102 Delhi 513 Nil Goa 29 Nil Gujarat 225 180 Haryana 117 137 Himachal Pradesh 97 120 Jammu & Kashmir 132 150 Jharkhand 125 108 Karnataka 242 246 Kerala 208 384 Madhya Pradesh 251 269 Maharashtra 277 336 Manipur 27 60 Meghalaya 26 54 Mizoram 20 36 Nagaland 23 30 Odissa 179 240 Punjab 208 168 Rajasthan 234 144 Sikkim 16 18 Tamil Nadu 306 288 Telangana 220 132 Tripura 34 54 Uttrakhand 70 90 Uttar Pradesh 289 330 West Bengal 430 228 Commercial Audit Offices 486 Nil Railway Audit Offices 427 Nil Defence Audit Offices 255 Nil P&T Audit Offices 303 Nil Regional Training Offices 42 Nil Total 6409 4402 Total no. Of vacancies 6409+4402 10811

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for the posts:



To be suitable for the advertised posts, candidates should possess bachelors degree from a recognised university.. They must have proficiency in the relevant local language..

How to Apply for CAG Job Opening:

Applicants who are willing to apply for the vacant posts are advised to submit their applications by speed post to the address mentioned below:

Address: Shri V S Venkatanathan, Asstt. C &AG (N), O/o the C&AG of India, 9, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi- 110124 latest by 19 February 2021. Candidates can check details in the above hyperlinks.

Selection Procedure for CAG Accountants & Auditor Vacancies:

The selection of candidates shall direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation or absorption.

