CAG Job Recruitment 2021 - 10811 Accountants & Auditor Vacancies, Job Openings

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), New Delh has invited applications from dynamic candidates for the recruitment of Auditor/Accountant vacant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various posts before the last date confirmed.
CAG India Job Recruitment 2021
Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), New DelhI has published a job notification for the recruitment of 10811 vacancies out of which 4402 vacancies are for Accountants and 6409 others are for Auditor Posts. . Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:
|
Controller & Auditor General Job Openings
|
About CAG Recruitment
|
Requirement Details
|
Post Name
|
Accountants
|
Auditor
|
No of Posts
|
4402
|
6409
|
Last Date to Apply
|
19 February, 2021
|
Age limit
|
18-27 years
|
Salary
|
Rs 29,200- 92,300
State-wise Number of Posts in CAG, Vacancy Details:
|
State
|
Auditor
|
Accounts
|
Andhra Pradesh (AP)
|
144
|
120
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
29
|
24
|
Assam
|
106
|
180
|
Bihar
|
180
|
174
|
Chhattisgarh
|
139
|
102
|
Delhi
|
513
|
Nil
|
Goa
|
29
|
Nil
|
Gujarat
|
225
|
180
|
Haryana
|
117
|
137
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
97
|
120
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
132
|
150
|
Jharkhand
|
125
|
108
|
Karnataka
|
242
|
246
|
Kerala
|
208
|
384
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
251
|
269
|
Maharashtra
|
277
|
336
|
Manipur
|
27
|
60
|
Meghalaya
|
26
|
54
|
Mizoram
|
20
|
36
|
Nagaland
|
23
|
30
|
Odissa
|
179
|
240
|
Punjab
|
208
|
168
|
Rajasthan
|
234
|
144
|
Sikkim
|
16
|
18
|
Tamil Nadu
|
306
|
288
|
Telangana
|
220
|
132
|
Tripura
|
34
|
54
|
Uttrakhand
|
70
|
90
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
289
|
330
|
West Bengal
|
430
|
228
|
Commercial Audit Offices
|
486
|
Nil
|
Railway Audit Offices
|
427
|
Nil
|
Defence Audit Offices
|
255
|
Nil
|
P&T Audit Offices
|
303
|
Nil
|
Regional Training Offices
|
42
|
Nil
|
Total
|
6409
|
4402
|
Total no. Of vacancies
|
6409+4402
|
10811
Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for the posts:
To be suitable for the advertised posts, candidates should possess bachelors degree from a recognised university.. They must have proficiency in the relevant local language..
How to Apply for CAG Job Opening:
Applicants who are willing to apply for the vacant posts are advised to submit their applications by speed post to the address mentioned below:
Address: Shri V S Venkatanathan, Asstt. C &AG (N), O/o the C&AG of India, 9, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi- 110124 latest by 19 February 2021. Candidates can check details in the above hyperlinks.
Selection Procedure for CAG Accountants & Auditor Vacancies:
The selection of candidates shall direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation or absorption.
Advertisement details: For more information, Click here
Disclaimer: Provided by Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), New Delhi