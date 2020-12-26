Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) Recruitment - 1 JRF Vacancy, Job Opening

Director of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute has published a job notification for the vacant post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for a sponspored project entitled "Study of Cobalt Schiff base complexes as redox activated effectors in targeting lung cancer" Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute Job Recruitment

Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute(CNCI) has recently released a notification for the recruitment of 1 Junior Research Fellow vacancy for a sponsored project. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

CNCI Job Application 2020 About CNCI Job Requirement Details Post Name Junior Research Fellow No of posts 1 Job Location Kolkata, West Bengal Last date to apply 2nd January, 2021. Age Limit 28 years Salary Rs. 18,700/- p.m

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for JRF vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Junior Research Fellow in CNCI, candidates should have qualified First class in M.Sc with inorganic/organic specialization from any UGC-recognized University or Institute. Freshers may as well apply for the position.

How to Apply for CNCI job opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to apply on plain paper stating the name of the project addressing 'The Director, CNCI' with detailed Bio-data' and e-mail to Principal Investigator (arpitachandrabanerjee@cnci.org.in; cc: apitacnci@gmail.com )Detailed Notification

Selection Procedure of JRF:

The selection of candidates will be made basis of their performance in the personal Interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, West Bengal.