CSTM Job Recruitment- 1 Data Collector vacancy, Latest job opening

CSTM Kolkata has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Data Collector vacancy. Apply now!

  |  4 Jan 2021 6:38 AM GMT

Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine, Kolkata has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Data Collector on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

CSTM Kolkata has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Data Collector vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Requirement Details

Post Name

Data Collector

No of posts

1

Last date to Apply

6th January, 2021

Job location

Kolkata, West Bengal

Age Limit

40 years

Salary

Rs. 65,000-80,000/- p.m.

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Data Collector vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Data Collector in CSTM, candidates must have passed at least Higher Secondary or equivalant. Diploma in Computer proficiency in Excel and the Internet. Freshers may as well apply for the post.

How to apply for CSTM job opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their applications. Along with the application form, he/she should enclose all the requisite documents in the drop box at "School of Tropical Medicine, Ground Floor, 108, Chittaranjan Avenue Kolkata - 700 073" latest by 6th January 2021.

Selection Procedure for Data Collector:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in the Interview

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine, Kolkata.

CSTM Job recruitment CSTM Jobs 
