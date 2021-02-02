 Top
DC Changlang Job Recruitment 2021- 2 District Programme Coordinator & Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

  |  2 Feb 2021 10:51 AM GMT

Office of the Deputy Commissioner Changlang has invited applications from Indian nationals for the recruitment of District Programme Coordinator and District Programme Assistant vacancy on a contractual basis under PMMV Yojna. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

DC Changlang Job Recruitment

Office of the Deputy Commissioner Changlang has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 2 District Programme Coordinator and District Programme Assistant vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

DC Changlang Job Opening Application

About DC Changlang Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

District Programme Coordinator

District Programme Assistant

No of Posts

1

1

Walk in interview date

3 February, 2021

Job location

Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh

Age Limit

35 - 45 years.

25 - 35 years

Salary

Rs. 35,000/- p.m

Rs. 20,000/- p.m

Education Eligibility Criteria for District Programme Coordinator & Assistant:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Programme Coordinator and District Programme Assistant vacancy in DC Changlang, candidates must possess the qualifications stated below in the table:

Name of the Posts

Qualifications

District Programme Coordinator

Post Graduate in Social Science/Life Science/Nutrition/Medicine/Health Management/Social Work/Rural Management. Candidates must have a minimum 01 year experience of working with the Govt./Non-Govt. Organisation.

District Programme Assistant

Graduate preferably in Social Science/Social Work/Rural Management/Statistics. At least 01 year experience of working with the Govt./Non-Govt. Organisation.

How to Apply for DC Changlang Job Opening:

Candidates having requisite documents are advised to appear for personal Interview that is scheduled on 3rd February 2021 from 10:30 A.M onwards. at the address given below:

Address: DC Conference Hall, Changlang

At the time of interview candidates must produce all the requisite documents.

Selection Procedure for DC Changlang Job Posts:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in Personal interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Arunachal Pradesh

