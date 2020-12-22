DC Chirang Job Recruitment 2020- 1 Field Officer vacancy, Latest job opening

Deputy Commissioner, Chirang has published a job notification for the vacant post of Field Officer (Disaster Management) in Bijni Revenue Circle on a contractual basis under the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Chirang. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

DC Chirang Job Recruitment 2020

DC Chirang has recently released a notification for the recruitment of 1 Field Officer (Disaster Management) vacancy on a contractual basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

DC Chirang Job Opening About DC Chirang Job Application Requirement Details Post Name Field Officer (Disaster Management) No of posts 1 Job Location DDMA, Chirang, Kajalgaon Walk in interview date 29/12/2020 Age limit Candidate should not be below 21 years and above 35 years as on the 1st January, 2020, relaxable in case of SC/ST candidates as per rules. Salary Rs. 20,000/- (Rupees Twenty Thousand)

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Field Officer vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Field Officer in DC office Chirang, candidates should have qualified Bachelor's degree in Science or with Statistics, Geography, Environmental Science or Geology as a subject or he/she must have done diploma in Civil Engineering of Architecture from a recognised University/ Institution. Intending candidate should have proper computer skills such as MS Word/ Excel/ Power Point/ Internet Usage/ Emails. Applicants having done BCA or equivalent course on Computer Science will be preferred more.

How to Apply for DC Chirang Job Opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to appear for the interview that is scheduled on 29.12.2020 from 11:00 AM onwards in the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Chirang.

At the time of interview, candidates must carry all original documents relating to qualification, age, caste, residence, bio-data, photograph etc. including one set of self attested copy. He/ She shall register their names between 9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon on the day of interview.

Eligible candidates must convert the CGPA /SGPA etc. or other grade point specified in their original mark sheet into equivalent percentage in their detailed bio-data.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

