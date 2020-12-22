DDMA Sonitpur Job Recruitment 2020 - 1 Field Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

District Disaster Management Authority, Sonitpur has published a job notification for the vacant post of Field Officer (Disaster Management) on a contractual basis for 01 year.. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed
DDMA Sonitpur Job Recruitment 2020
DDMA Sonitpur has recently released a notification for the recruitment of 1 Field Officer (Disaster Management) vacancy on a contractual basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:
|DDMA Job Opening 2020
|About DDMA Job Application
|
Requirement Details
|
Post Name
|
Field Officer
|
No of posts
|
1
|
Job Location
|
Sonitpur, Assam
|
Last date to apply
|
31st December, 2020
|
Age Limit
|
21 - 35 years
|
Salary
|
Rs. 20,000/- p.m
Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Field Officer vacancy:
To be suitable for the advertised post of Field Officer in DDMA Sonitpur, candidates should have qualified Bachelor's Degree in Science or with Statistics, Geography, Environmental Science or Geology as a subject or musr have done Diploma in Civil Engineering of Architecture from a recognized University/ Institutions. Freshers may as well apply for the position.
How to Apply for DDMA Job Opening:
Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their applications in the standard form. Along with the application form, he/she attach self-attested copies of all the requisite documents to the given address below:
Office of the Deputy Commissioner, District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), 2nd Floor, Tezpur, Sonitpur latest by 31st December 2020.
Selection Procedure of Field Officer:
The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of their performance in Interview.
Advertisement details: For more information, Click here
Disclaimer: Provided by District Disaster Management Authority, Sonitpur