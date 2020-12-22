 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

DDMA Sonitpur Job Recruitment 2020 - 1 Field Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

DDMA Sonitpur has recently released a notification for the recruitment of 1 Field Officer vacancy. Apply now!

DDMA Sonitpur Job Recruitment 2020 - 1 Field Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  22 Dec 2020 10:19 AM GMT

District Disaster Management Authority, Sonitpur has published a job notification for the vacant post of Field Officer (Disaster Management) on a contractual basis for 01 year.. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

DDMA Sonitpur Job Recruitment 2020

DDMA Sonitpur has recently released a notification for the recruitment of 1 Field Officer (Disaster Management) vacancy on a contractual basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

DDMA Job Opening 2020
About DDMA Job Application

Requirement Details

Post Name

Field Officer

No of posts

1

Job Location

Sonitpur, Assam

Last date to apply

31st December, 2020

Age Limit

21 - 35 years

Salary

Rs. 20,000/- p.m

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Field Officer vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Field Officer in DDMA Sonitpur, candidates should have qualified Bachelor's Degree in Science or with Statistics, Geography, Environmental Science or Geology as a subject or musr have done Diploma in Civil Engineering of Architecture from a recognized University/ Institutions. Freshers may as well apply for the position.

How to Apply for DDMA Job Opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their applications in the standard form. Along with the application form, he/she attach self-attested copies of all the requisite documents to the given address below:

Office of the Deputy Commissioner, District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), 2nd Floor, Tezpur, Sonitpur latest by 31st December 2020.

Selection Procedure of Field Officer:

The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of their performance in Interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by District Disaster Management Authority, Sonitpur


ddma recruitment 2020 ddma jobs 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X