Dikhowmukh College Job Recruitment 2020- 1 Principal vacancy, Latest job opening

Dikhowmukh College has invited applications from qualified candidates for the vacant post of Principal on a regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

Dikhowmukh College Job Recruitment 2020

Dikhowmukh College has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Principal vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Dikhowmukh College Openings 2020 About Dikhowmukh College job application Requirement Details Post Name Principal No of posts 1 Job Location Sivasagar, Assam Last date to apply 27 December, 2020 Age Limit 55 years.

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Principal:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Principal in Dikhowmukh College, candidates must qualified Master's Degree with minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed from a recognized University. OR he/she shall have a Ph.D. Degree in concerned/t discipline(s) in the institutions concerned with evidence of published work. OR should be Associate Professor/ Professor with a total experience of fifteen years of teaching /research/administration in Universities/ Colleges and other institutions of Higher Education.

How to apply for Dikhowmukh College job opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their applications in the DHE's prescribed format. Along with the application form, he/she enclose detailed Bio-data and requisite documents and a Demand Draft of Rs. 4000.00 (Rupees Four Thousand) only drawn in favor of Principal, Dikhowmukh College, Moglow, Assam payable at UCO Bank, Dikhowmukh Branch. The following testimonials must reach to the given address below:

President, Governing Body, Dikhowmukh College, Moglow Sivasagar, Assam-785664 latest by 27th December 2020.

Selection Procedure of Principal:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Dikhowmukh College, Assam.