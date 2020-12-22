DM University Job Recruitment 2020- 88 Assistant Professor vacancies, latest job opening

Dhanamanjuri University has published a job notification for the vacant post of Assistant Professor in 22 various departments on a regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

Dhanamanjuri University Job Recruitment 2020

Dhanamanjuri University Manipur has recently released a notification for the recruitment of 88 Assistant Professor vacancy n 22 various departments on a regular basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Dhanamanjuri University Recruitment 2020 About DM University Job Requirement Details Post Name Assistant Professor No of posts 88 Job Location Imphal, Manipur Last date to apply 16th January, 2021 Age Limit 38 years Salary Rs. 15,600-39,100/-

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Professor:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Assistant Professor in DM University , candidates should have a minimum of 55% marks at the Master's Degree level (50% for SC/ST/PWD Candidate) in the relevant subject. He/She must have cleared NET/SLET/SET.

How to apply for DM University job opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their application to The Registrar, Dhanamanjuri University, Room No-117, Secretariate North Block, Babupara, Imphal West, Manipur-795001. Along with the form, candidates shall attach all the requisite documents and proof of fee payment should reach latest by 16th January 2021 till 4:30 pm.

Applicants are also asked to pay an application fee of Rs. 100/- through RTGS/ NEFT to ICICI Bank, Mantripukhuri Branch on Account No. 332901000589 and IFSC: ICIC0003329.

Selection Procedure of Assistant Professor:

The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of their performance in the Interview as and when decided by the Authority of Dhanamanjuri University, Manipur.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

