DSWO Shillong Job Recruitment 2021- 11 Social Worker & other job vacancies, Job opening

The District Social Welfare Officer is a State department for social development in Shillong, Meghalaya. It falls under three Ministry of Government of India – Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Minority Affairs. It has recently released an application stating the opening for 11 posts. The interested candidates can go through the details provided to apply.



DSWO Shillong Job Recruitment 2021

The District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), East Khasi Hills has recently released an online application stating the opening for 11 posts of "Project Coordinator, Social Worker, Trained Caregiver, Office Assistant, Helper and Other" Vacancies. . The Interested applicants are requested to go through the details to know more about the necessary requirements and eligibility criteria for this job.

DSWO Recruitment About DSWO Job Application Requirement Details Name of the Posts Project Coordinator Social Worker Trained Caregiver Vocational Instructor In Trades Office Assistant Cum Accountant House Keeper Personal and kitchen staff Helper Watchman No. of posts 01 01 02 02 01 01 01 01 Job Location East Khasi Hills, Shillong Last Date to Apply 19-3-21 (Time – 10:00 AM –5:00 PM) Salary Scale Rs.28,700/- per month Rs.14,500/- per month Rs.11,000/- per month Rs.9,500/- per month Rs.8,700/- per month Rs.7,500/- per month Rs.6,200/- per month

Educational Qualifications and Eligibility criteria for Social Worker and others:

The candidates need to have the following eligibility criteria and experience to be fit for the job-

Name of the Posts Qualifications 1. Project Coordinator · Qualification: MSW preferably with Psychiatric background. · Work Experience: 3 years experience of working in the related field. 2. Social Worker · Qualification: Post Graduate · Work Experience: Post Graduate in Social Work from recognized university with 2 years experience of working with Mental III 3. Trained Caregiver · Qualification: Class XII · Work Experience: Work experience in related field. 4. Vocational Instructor in Trades · Qualification: Matric · Work Experience: Matric or Equivalent and Certificate Course in Cane & Bamboo & Handicrafts. 5. Office Assistant cum Accountant · Qualification: Graduate in Commerce with Tally. · Work Experience: 3 years experience working in Govt. Private Sector. 6. House keeper personal and kitchen staff · Qualification: Class-X 7. Helper · Qualification: Class VIII · Remuneration: Rs.6,200/- per month 8. Watchman · Qualification: Class VIII · Work Experience: 3 years of working as Security in reputed Agency.

How to apply for DSWO job opening:

The interested and eligible candidates should apply in Standard Form with complete Bio-Data along with attested copies of all testimonials to the office of the District Social Welfare Officer, East Khasi Hills District, Lower Lachumiere, Shillong.



They must also attach Two recent passport size photographs of themselves in the application form. Complete applications with Bio-Data should reach the office of the undersigned on or before the 19th March, 2021 during office hours (10.00 AM to 5.00 PM).

Selection Procedure for Social Worker and other job vacancies:

The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written/Walk-in-Interview. The date and time of which shall be notified in the notice board of the District Social Welfare Officer, East Khasi Hills District, Lower Lachumiere, Shillong. Hence,the candidates are asked to keep checking the notice board from time to time.

Address: East Khasi Hills District, Lower Lachumiere, Shillong.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click Here



Disclaimer: Provided by District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO)

