ECGC Ltd Job Recruitment - 59 Probationary Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

ECGC Limited has invited applications from dynamic and qualified candidates for the recruitment of Probationary Officer vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed.

ECGC Ltd Job Recruitment

ECGC Ltd.has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 59 Probationary Officer vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

ECGC Ltd Job Opening Application About ECGC Job Requirement Details Post Name Probationary Officer No of posts 59 Last date to Apply 31/01/2021 Job location Mumbai Age Limit Minimum: 21 years, Maximum – 30 years. i.e., A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1991 and not later than 01.01.2000 (both the dates inclusive) . Salary 32795-1610(14)-55335-1745(4)-62315

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Probationary Officer vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Probationary Officer in ECGC Ltd. , candidates must have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

How to apply for ECGC Ltd. Job Opening:

Candidates who are willing to apply for the vacant post are advised to visit the official website of ECGC Ltd www.ecgc.in/ and apply online only from 01.01.2021 to 31.01.2021. It is to be noted that no other mode of application will be accepted.

Selection Procedure for Probationary Officer:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in online examination and Interview.

Advertisement details: To know more information, Click here

