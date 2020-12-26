Fee Regulatory Committee Assam Recruitment 2020 - 1 Financial Analyst Vacancy, Job Opening

Fee Regulatory Committee, Assam has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Financial Analyst vacancy on contractual basis for 11 months. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date confirmed.

Fee Regulatory Committee Assam Recruitment 2020

Fee Regulatory Committee has published a job notification for the recruitment of Financial Analyst vacancy on a contractual basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Fee Regulatory Committee. Assam Job Application Opening 2020 About Fee Regulatory Committee Job Requirement Details Post Name Financial Analyst No of posts 1 Job Location Assam Last date to Apply 05/01/2021 Age Limit As on 01.01.2020 minimum 21 years and maximum 38 years. The upper age limit for different reserved categories is relaxable as per existing Govt. rules. Salary Rs. 45,000/- (fixed) per month

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Financial Analyst vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Financial Analyst in Fee Regulatory Committee, applicants must have qualified B.Tech with MBA in Finance from the Govt. recognized institution or Chartered Accountant. He/ She should have diploma in Computer Application from Govt. recognized institute. Preference will be given more to those candidates having Assamese as one of the subject in HSLC or equivalent examinations. Intending candidate shall have at least of 3 (three) years of working experience in any of the Govt. or Private organization in the field of Financial Management or Accounts.

How to apply for Fee Regulatory Committee job opening:

Applicants who are willing for the vacant post are advised to apply for the post with all requisite self attested copies of relevant documents along with educational qualification from HSLC / AHM (10th) examination onwards including experience certificates and essential fees. The following documents must reach the Administrative Officer, Fee Regulatory Committee, Assam, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati-21 latest by 3 pm of 5th January 2021.

Selection Procedure of Financial Analyst

The selection of procedure will be made on the basis of their performance in written / viva-voce test



Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Fee Regulatory Committee, Assam.