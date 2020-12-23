Gyanmarg Academy Job Recruitment 2020- 3 Faculty vacancy, Latest job opening

 Top
Gyanmarg Academy Numaligarh has notified for the recruitment of 3 Faculty post vacancy. Apply now!

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  23 Dec 2020 9:55 AM GMT

Gyanmarg Academy (a newly established Senior Secondary School under SEBA / AHSEC for both English & Assamese medium Students) has invited applications from qualified candidates for the vacant post of Faculty. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

Gyanmarg Academy Numaligarh has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 3 Faculty post vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Gyanmarg Academy Recruitment 2020

About Gyanmarg Academy job application

Requirement Details

Post Name

Faculty

No of posts

3

Subject wise vacancy

Economics- 1
English- 1
Education- 1

Job Location

Numaligarh, Assam

Last date to apply

27 December, 2020

Salary

Negotiable

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Faculty:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Faculty in Gyanmarg Academy, candidates must qualified Master degree in concerned subject. . Experienced B.Ed candidates will be preferred more. Intending candidates should have proficiency to teach in English medium.

How to apply for Gyanmarg Academy job opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their resume through mail in gyanmarga2018@gmail.com). Address: Gyanmarg Academy, Numaligarh . Contact no. 7002328602/9435152247.

Disclaimer: Provided by Gyanmarg Academy, Golaghat

Gyanmarg Academy job recruitment Gyanmarg Academy jobs 
