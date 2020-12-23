Gyanmarg Academy Job Recruitment 2020- 3 Faculty vacancy, Latest job opening

Gyanmarg Academy (a newly established Senior Secondary School under SEBA / AHSEC for both English & Assamese medium Students) has invited applications from qualified candidates for the vacant post of Faculty. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

Gyanmarg Academy Job Recruitment 2020

Gyanmarg Academy Numaligarh has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 3 Faculty post vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Gyanmarg Academy Recruitment 2020 About Gyanmarg Academy job application Requirement Details Post Name Faculty No of posts 3 Subject wise vacancy Economics- 1

English- 1

Education- 1 Job Location Numaligarh, Assam Last date to apply 27 December, 2020 Salary Negotiable

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Faculty:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Faculty in Gyanmarg Academy, candidates must qualified Master degree in concerned subject. . Experienced B.Ed candidates will be preferred more. Intending candidates should have proficiency to teach in English medium.

How to apply for Gyanmarg Academy job opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their resume through mail in gyanmarga2018@gmail.com). Address: Gyanmarg Academy, Numaligarh . Contact no. 7002328602/9435152247.

Disclaimer: Provided by Gyanmarg Academy, Golaghat