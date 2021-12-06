IIM Kozhikode Recruitment 2021; Project Manager, Latest Jobs

About IIMK

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode or IIMK) is an autonomous public business school located in Calicut (Kozhikode), Kerala. The institute, set up in 1996 by the Government of India in collaboration with the State Government of Kerala, is one of the 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). It was the fifth IIM to be established.

The institute conducts a full range of academic activities in the field of management education covering research, teaching, and training, consulting and intellectual infrastructure development. The institute emphasizes the development of analytical skills and a focus on global and cross-cultural issues with a balance between business demands and social concerns

IIM Kozhikode Recruitment 2021

IIM Kozhikode is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post Project Manager .Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below:

IIM Kozhikode Job opening About IIM Kozhikode jobs Requirement Details Post Name Project Manager No. of posts 01 Age limit As per the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 55 years . Salary Rs. 1,25,000 – 1,50,000/- Per Month Job location Kozhikode – Kerala Last Date 22-Dec-2021. Application fee No Application Fee.

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Project Manager Vacancy:

Educational Qualification:

As per IIM Kozhikode official notification candidate should have completed Degree/ Master Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from any of the recognized board or University.

Experience Details:

Candidate Should have At least 10 Years Working Experience, including Minimum 3 Years in ERP Project Management Role

Candidate Should have Hands on Experience of Managing Projects Such as Implementation of ERP or Similar migrants Projects

How To Apply for IIM Kozhikode Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to IIM Kozhikode, Campus P.O, Kozhikode, Kerala – 673570

Advertisement Details:

Disclaimer: Provided by IIM Kozhikode , Assam