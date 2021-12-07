IIT Dharwad Recruitment 2021: Junior Research Fellow (JRF), Latest Jobs

About IIT Dharwad

Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad (IIT Dharwad) is an autonomous premier Science and Technology Institute established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India in 2016 under the mentorship of IIT Bombay. Academic activities at IIT Dharwad commenced in July 2016 with B.Tech programmes being offered in three core branches, namely, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. IIT Dharwad now has 500 + students, 50+ faculty members, 50+ staff and 200+ alumni. IIT Dharwad benefits from the enthusiastic dynamism of young faculty members guided by many decades of experience from senior faculty members along with the expertise of many distinguished visiting professors from India and overseas. The faculty work together to create new and innovative academic programs at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels to shape the future of the workforce. The faculty also undertake high-quality funded research to tackle academic and applied problems.

IIT Dharwad Job Recruitment 2021

IIT Dharwad is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below:

IIT Dharwad Job opening About IIT Dharwad jobs Requirement Details Post Name Junior Research Fellow (JRF) No. of posts 01 Age limit As per the Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 35 years , as on 01-12-2021. Salary Rs.31000/- Per Month Job location Dharwad – Karnataka Last Date 31-Dec-2021 Application fee No Application Fee.

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy:

Educational Qualification:

As per IIT Dharwad official notification candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, M.Sc, M.S in Computer Science & Engineering from any of the recognized board or University.

Experience Details

Candidates should have good analytical skills on probability, linear algebra, optimization, Strong aptitude for programming in python, C, C++

Candidates should have good experience in using python libraries like numpy, scikit-learn , pandas etc

Tenure of appointment

Appointment for the above contractual position will be initially for 03 (three) months, which can be further extended subject to satisfactory performance

How To Apply for IIT Dharwad Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at IIT Dharwad official website iitdh.ac.in, Starting from 03-12-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

Advertisement Details:

Disclaimer: Provided by IIT Dharwad