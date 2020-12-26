 Top
IIT Hyderabad Job Recruitment 2020- 1 Project Staff vacancy, Latest job opening

IIT Hyderabad has published a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Project Staff vacancy. Apply now!

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 Dec 2020 1:59 PM GMT

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has invited applications from qualified candidates for the recruitment of Project Staff for a project entitled "Develop biosensors with user-friendly interfaces to facilitate affordable healthcare solutions" Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date confirmed.

IIT Hyderabad has published a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Project Staff vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

IIT Hyderabad Job Application 2020

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name

Project Staff

No of posts

1

Job Location

Hyderabad, Telangana

Last date to Apply

3rd January 2021

Age Limit

30 years

Salary

Rs. 22,000-28,000/- p.m.

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Project Staff vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Project Staff in IIT Hyderabad, candidate should have qualified M.Sc / Mtech in Chemistry / Nanotechnology. The candidates should have previous experience in handling Electrochemical workstation (CHI/Potentiostat - I-V, CV, DPV, EIS, I-t techniques) for developing electrochemical sensors, biosensors incorporating nanomaterials, immunoassays etc. Freshers may as well apply for the position.

How to apply for IIT job opening:

Applicants who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their detailed CV to fendlabiith@gmail.com latest by January 3rd, 2020 along with the subject title "For the position of Project Staff".

Selection Procedure of Project Staff:

Candidates shall have to appear for an online interview tentatively latest by January 7th, 2021

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad.

IIT Hyderabad recruitment IIT Jobs 
