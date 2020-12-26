IIT Hyderabad Job Recruitment 2020- 1 Project Staff vacancy, Latest job opening

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has invited applications from qualified candidates for the recruitment of Project Staff for a project entitled "Develop biosensors with user-friendly interfaces to facilitate affordable healthcare solutions" Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date confirmed.

IIT Hyderabad Job Recruitment 2020

IIT Hyderabad has published a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Project Staff vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

IIT Hyderabad Job Application 2020 About Job Requirement Details Post Name Project Staff No of posts 1 Job Location Hyderabad, Telangana Last date to Apply 3rd January 2021 Age Limit 30 years Salary Rs. 22,000-28,000/- p.m.

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Project Staff vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Project Staff in IIT Hyderabad, candidate should have qualified M.Sc / Mtech in Chemistry / Nanotechnology. The candidates should have previous experience in handling Electrochemical workstation (CHI/Potentiostat - I-V, CV, DPV, EIS, I-t techniques) for developing electrochemical sensors, biosensors incorporating nanomaterials, immunoassays etc. Freshers may as well apply for the position.

How to apply for IIT job opening:

Applicants who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their detailed CV to fendlabiith@gmail.com latest by January 3rd, 2020 along with the subject title "For the position of Project Staff".

Selection Procedure of Project Staff:

Candidates shall have to appear for an online interview tentatively latest by January 7th, 2021

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad.