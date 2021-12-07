IMU Recruitment 2021: Seamanship Instructor, Latest Jobs

About IMU

The birth of Indian Maritime University is a long cherished dream of the maritime community of India.

The Indian Maritime University, established through an Act of Parliament (Act 22) in November 2008 as a Central University, is poised to play a key role in the development of trained human resource for the maritime sector.

India has had a long maritime tradition and is the 20th largest maritime country in the world. The single largest contributing factor to this glorious tradition is the presence of a strong, dedicated, efficient and reliable reservoir of officers and ratings of the Merchant Navy in India. The ever- increasing demand of Indian seafarers worldwide is a testament of the quality of education and training received in India. However, of late, India has been facing a stiff challenge to her position in this regard from countries like Philippines, China and Bangladesh. Hence there is a need to further upgrade our training capacity and capabilities so that India stays ahead of the other nations in this sector. There is also a need to augment the share of India in the world maritime manpower fleet from the present level of around 6% to at least 20%. Further, the 29% share of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries is dwindling rapidly due to lack of interest of their youth in this career and this presents an opportunity that we should exploit to our advantage.

IMU Recruitment 2021

IMU is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post Seamanship Instructor Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below:

IMU Job opening About IMU jobs Requirement Details Post Name Seamanship Instructor No. of posts 01 Age limit As per the Indian Maritime University recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 65 years , as on 20-12-2021. Salary As Per Norms Job location Mumbai – Maharashtra Last Date 10-Dec-2021 Application fee No Application Fee.

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Seamanship Instructor Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: As per IMU official notification.

How To Apply for IMU Job Openings:

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, dradmin.navimumbai@imu.ac.in on or before 10-Dec-2021 along with all required documents

Advertisement Details:

Disclaimer: Provided by IMU