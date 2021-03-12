ISI Tezpur Job Recruitment 2021- 1 Computer Trainee vacancy, Job opening

The Indian Statistical Institute was originally established in Kolkata on 17 December, 1931. However, the ISI North-East centre located in Tezpur was inaugurated on 23 rd July in the year 2011 by Union Finance Minister and Chairman of the ISI council Shri Pranab Mukherjee. ISI Tezpur is currently inviting applications for the recruitment of Computer Trainee vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed.



ISI North-East centre has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Computer Trainee vacancy. Aspiring candidates can go through all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

The age limit is 35 years as on March 31, 2021 with usual relaxation for SC / ST /OBC and differently-abled candidates.

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Computer Trainee:



To be suitable for the advertised post of Computer Trainee in ISI North east centre Tezpur, candidates should have pursued BTech or BE in Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology / Electronics and Communication Engineering from a well recognized and reputed Institute / University. Candidates must have completed the degree with minimum of 60% marks.

How to apply for ISI job opening:

Candidates having essential qualifications are advised to submit their duly filled application through the website http://www.isine.ac.in/ by March 24, 2021.

Selection Procedure for Computer Trainee job vacancy:

The candidate who will be shortlisted may be called for online written test and/or online interview. The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in online written test and/or online interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by ISI North-East centre, Tezpur.

