AIIMS Guwahati Assam Recruitment 2024 - Counsellor Vacancy, Job Openings

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati Assam has released the latest job notification for the Counsellor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati Assam 2024 job vacancy.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati Assam has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Counsellor Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name - Counsellor
Posts- 01
Location- Guwahati, Assam
Salary- Rs. 20000/- per month
Last Date- 29-02-2024
Age- 21 to 40 years
Application Fees- N/A
Candidate should have completed Graduation in Psychology/Social work/Sociology (Preferable: Masters in above disciplines)
Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID psyatfaiimsghy@gmail.com
Disclaimer: Provided by All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi.
About All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, also known as AIIMS Delhi, is a public medical research university and hospital in New Delhi, India. The institute is governed by the AIIMS Act, 1956 and operates autonomously under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.