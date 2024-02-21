AIIMS Guwahati Assam Recruitment 2024 - Data Manager Vacancy, Job Openings

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati Assam has released the latest job notification for the Data Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati Assam 2024 job vacancy.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati Assam Recruitment 2024

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati Assam has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Data Manager Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name - Data Manager

Posts- 01

Location- Guwahati, Assam

Salary- Rs. 15000/- per month

Last Date- 29-02-2024

Age- 21 to 40 years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Data Manager Vacancy:

Graduate (preferably with qualification / experience in computer applications)

How to apply for AIIMS Guwahati Assam Job Vacancy:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID psyatfaiimsghy@gmail.com

About All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, also known as AIIMS Delhi, is a public medical research university and hospital in New Delhi, India. The institute is governed by the AIIMS Act, 1956 and operates autonomously under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.