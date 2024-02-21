AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Medical Officer Vacancy, Job Opening in Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati has released the latest jobs in Delhi notification for the Medical Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati Recruitment 2024

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Medical Officer Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name- Medical Officer

Posts- 01

Location- Guwahati – Assam

Salary- Rs. 60,000/- per month

Last Date- 29-02-2024

Age- 62 years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati Job Opening

Educational Qualification- To apply for the post of Medical Officer at AIIMS Guwahati, candidate should have completed MBBS from a recognized institution with valid Medical Council registration (preferable: MD

or equivalent qualification in Psychiatry)

How to apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application in duly prescribed format (Annexure-I)

by mailing it to psyatfaiimsghy@gmail.com within February 29, 2024

The email should have the heading mentioning the specific post applied for like: ‘Application

for the post of Medical officer/nurse/counsellor/data manager ATF AIIMS Guwahati’.

The candidates called for interview will be intimated by email and the details will beintimated to the

eligible/shortlisted candidates individually through email /on website.

About All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, also known as AIIMS Delhi, is a public medical research university and hospital in New Delhi, India. The institute is governed by the AIIMS Act, 1956 and operates autonomously under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.