AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Nurse Vacancy, Job Opening in Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati has released the latest jobs in Delhi notification for the Nurse vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name- Nurse
Posts- 01
Location- Guwahati – Assam
Salary- Rs. 20000/- per month
Last Date- 29-02-2024
Age- 21-40 years
Application Fees- N/A
Educational Qualification- To apply for the post of Nurse at AIIMS Guwahati, candidate should have completed GNM /BSc Nursing
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application in duly prescribed format (Annexure-I)
by mailing it to within February 29, 2024
The email should have the heading mentioning the specific post applied for like: ‘Application
for the post of Medical officer/nurse/counsellor/data manager ATF AIIMS Guwahati’.
The candidates called for interview will be intimated by email and the details will beintimated to the
eligible/shortlisted candidates individually through email /on website.
