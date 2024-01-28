Alegra Labs, Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Developer Vacancy, Job Openings

Alegra Labs, Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Developer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Alegra Labs, Guwahati job vacancy 2024.



Alegra Labs, Guwahati Recruitment Notification 2024

Alegra Labs, Guwahati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Developer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Alegra Labs, Guwahati Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Developer

Posts: 04

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 25,000 – 45,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 15/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Alegra Labs, Guwahati Job Vacancy:



MCA/M.E/M.Tech/MSc in IT or Computer Science.

Skills: Required Core PHP Developer, having expertise in Object Oriented and Procedural programming (Min. 2 Yrs. experience).

How to Apply for Alegra Labs, Guwahati Job Openings:



The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to Apply online by visiting https://www.alegralabs.com/career/

About Alegra Labs, Guwahati: Alegra Labs enables clients realize the beneﬁts of adopting and integrating cutting-edge technologies speedily, cost-effectively and innovatively. Our ability to do this comes from our passion for technology, backed by service. Our desire to make a difference to our clients (we love the delight in our clients faces when they see possibilities); and our willingness to put clients ﬁrst (by going beyond contractual obligations or what is reasonably expected).