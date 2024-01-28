Alegra Labs, Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Developer Vacancy, Job Openings

Alegra Labs, Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Developer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Alegra Labs, Guwahati job vacancy 2024.
Alegra Labs, Guwahati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Developer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Developer
Posts: 04
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 25,000 – 45,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 15/02/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
MCA/M.E/M.Tech/MSc in IT or Computer Science.
Skills: Required Core PHP Developer, having expertise in Object Oriented and Procedural programming (Min. 2 Yrs. experience).
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to Apply online by visiting https://www.alegralabs.com/career/
Disclaimer: Provided by the Alegra Labs, Guwahati
About Alegra Labs, Guwahati: Alegra Labs enables clients realize the beneﬁts of adopting and integrating cutting-edge technologies speedily, cost-effectively and innovatively. Our ability to do this comes from our passion for technology, backed by service. Our desire to make a difference to our clients (we love the delight in our clients faces when they see possibilities); and our willingness to put clients ﬁrst (by going beyond contractual obligations or what is reasonably expected).