AMRUT Recruitment 2024- Senior Consultant (Design) Vacancy, Job Opening

Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Assam has released the latest job notification for the Senior Consultant (Design) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

AMRUT has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Senior Consultant (Design) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Post Name: Senior Consultant (Design)

No. of Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 90000/- per month

Last Date: 15-04-2024

Age: 40-55 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Job Vacancy

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Senior Consultant (Design) at Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Assam, Candidate should have done BE/B.Tech in Civil Engineering, or Master Degree in Hydraulic Engineering.

How to apply for Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Job Vacancy

Candidates may send their applications in the Standard form as published in Assam Gazette Part-IX along with detailed and updated CV / bio-data.

The applications must be sent to the Office of the State Mission Director, Opposite Ganesh Mandir (Adjacent to Directorate of Town & Country Planning, Assam), Dispur, Guwahati-781006

About Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT): Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) is a development mission launched by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in June 2015 with the focus to establish infrastructure that could ensure adequate robust sewage networks and water supply for urban transformation by implementing urban revival projects. Rajasthan was the first state in the country to submit State Annual Action Plan under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). The scheme Housing for All by 2022 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) were launched on the same day. The scheme is dependent with public–private partnership (PPP) model. If required, various other schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission, Housing for All 2022, along with the local state schemes like that related to water supply and sewerage and other infrastructure related schemes can be linked to AMRUT.