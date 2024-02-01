APDCL Recruitment 2024- Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Power Distribution Company Limited has released the latest job notification for the Consultant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited 2024 job vacancy.

Post Name: Consultant

Posts: 01

Location: Diphu, Karbi Anglong- Assam

Salary: Rs. 50000/- per month

Last Date: 10-02-2024

Age: 64 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assam Power Distribution Company Limited Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Consultant at APDCL, candidate should have completed Electrical Engineering from an University / Institution approved by AICTE

How to apply for Assam Power Distribution Company Limited Job Vacancy

Candidates fulfilling the above criteria may apply by downloading the application form by

visiting Career section of official APDCL website www.apdcl.org

The completely filled up application form along with the supporting documents should reach: The

CGM (HRA), Assam Power Distribution Company Limited, 4th Floor, Bijulee Bhawan, Paltanbazar, Guwahati-781001, Assam

About Assam Power Distribution Company Limited: Assam Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. (APDCL) is currently catering the electricity needs of more than 33 Lakhs consumers across Assam. From Sadiya to Mancachal and from Jonai to Lowairpowa, APDCL is supplying electricity to every corner of the state. From the hilly areas of North Cachar Hills to the plains of Morigaon, APDCL is expanding its distribution network in spite of many physical hindrances. APDCL is also implementing off-grid solar projects in such areas where the distribution network could not reach such as Amarpur area under Chapalihowa sub-division and the 'Char' areas of Brahmaputra river. APDCL is supplying to the major industrial centers situated in Assam such as Coal India Limited (Ledo, Margherita), Brahmaputra Gas Cracker & Polymer Limited (Lepetkata, Dibrugarh), Cement Corporation of India Limited (Bokajan), Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (Panchgram & Jagiroad), Assam Petrochemicals Limited (Namrup) etc.