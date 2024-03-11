APSC Recruitment 2024- Computer Operator Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the latest job notification for the Computer Operator vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) 2024 job vacancy.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC Recruitment 2024)

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Computer Operator. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

APSC Recruitment 2024

Details about APSC Recruitment

Post Name: Computer Operator

Posts: 17

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 14000/- to Rs. 60500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 6200/-

Last Date: 18-04-2024

Age: 18-40 years

Application Fees: Rs. 47.20 for all categories

Educational Qualification for Computer Operator Job Vacancy at APSC Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Computer Operator at Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), the candidate should have completed Higher Secondary / Class XII passed from the Govt. recognized Board / Council

How to Apply for APSC Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website apscrecruitment.in from 14th March 2024 to 13th April 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

About Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is a state recruitment agency for recruitment of Group 'A' officers and Group 'B' officers for the Government of Assam and all state government establishments under Government of Assam which also includes state public sector undertakings and state autonomous bodies. It is headquartered at Jawahar Nagar, Khanapara in Guwahati and functions through its own secretariat. It was established on 1 April 1937. The primary mandate of the Assam Public Service Commission is to conduct competitive examinations, interviews, and assessments to select deserving candidates for various civil services positions within the state. These positions range from administrative and police services to finance, education, and other key sectors, each contributing to the governance and development of Assam. As of February 2021, Shri Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury is its current Chairman.